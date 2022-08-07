Urmila Matondkar recalls Remo D'Souza was a background dancer in Rangeela Re 27 years ago, joins him to recreate song

Urmila Matondkar has revealed that Remo D'Souza was a background dancer in her iconic song Rangeela Re from Ram Gopal Varma's film, Rangeela. Urmila recalled shooting for the song 27 years ago as she danced to the song on the dance reality show, Dance India Dance Super Moms. (Also read: Urmila Matondkar recalls working with Saroj Khan)

The top 12 contestants on the show were performing and one of them -Riddhi Tiwari performed on Yaaro Sun Lo Zara from Rangeela Re. Riddhi said she is a huge Urmila fan, and requested the actor to dance with her. Urmila obliged her and called Remo on stage, recalling working together on the song.

Urmila and Remo joined contestant Riddhi Tiwari on the stage.

Urmila said, “Many people don’t know why I have called Remo along with me on the stage, but I would like to inform everyone that he was also there in the song with me 27 years ago. At that time, he was a background dancer, and he was at an early stage of his career. Having said that, I must add that I have seen him grow day by day and today, I would love to praise his journey by saying his own catchphrase - ‘Now that’s what I call a performance.’”

Remo D’Souza also posted a video on his Instagram and clubbed the original Rangeela Re song footage with their recent dance on the stage of Dance India Dance.

Remo said in a press statement, “We always say that life is a circle and today, I feel that the circle is complete. It’s an honour for me to share the DID stage with Urmila Ma’am and it’s a pleasure to hear these kind words from her. Recently, I even posted a video with Urmila Ma’am and captioned it 'I never dreamed of success, I have worked for if I can do it, anybody can do it'.”

