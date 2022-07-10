Urmila Matondkar recalls working with Saroj Khan: 'She taught me a lot of things, had ringmaster's precision'

Urmila Matondkar has said that she never learnt how to dance, but when she worked with the late Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan, who had a 'ringmaster's precision', she learnt a lot of things from her. Urmila was speaking on the set of the dance reality show, Dance India Dance Super Moms. Urmila is on one of judges of the show, alongside Bhagyashree and Remo D'Souza. It is the third season of the reality show that is being currently aired on TV. (Also read: Saroj Khan's daughter recalls her last post was for Sushant Singh Rajput)

Urmila was shooting for the ‘super audition’ episode, when a contestant Anila performed to the song Crazy Kiya Re and impressed Urmila with her precision. Urmila told her, “My eyes were fixated on you throughout the whole performance. It was such beautiful choreography, and it was literally like a bolt of strong lightning in the house. I remember when I started my career, I struggled a lot. I never learnt how to dance, it was difficult for me and I never denied to accept that on stage. "

Contestant Anila on the stage of DID Super Moms.

She added, "Soon, I started working with Saroj Khan ji, I saw the ringmaster's precision in her and she taught me a lot things. Similarly, the most beautiful part of your performance was when I saw the same precision in your dance performance and how effortlessly you performed.”

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Urmila had said that she has had a fulfilling journey as an actor, and wouldn’t want to change a thing about her journey in films. “I was too busy being an actor than being a star; running to parties and doing PR stunts was never on my list. Till date, I have no PR and I would like to maintain it this way... And trust me, I never ever regretted it. In fact, why should I? When I was looking for projects that were a notch higher than my previous work, people were busy getting on magazine covers. It was very gutsy of me to have let go a lot of money just to be able to do the kind of work that was truly different from what was being written and made at that time,” she said.

While Bhagyashree made her debut as a reality show judge on Dance India Dance Super Moms, Urmila will return as a judge on TV after 15 years with the shoiw. The dance reality show began airing since July 2 on ZEE TV.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON