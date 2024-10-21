Menu Explore
Killers of Baba Siddique 'turned their sight on me', says his son Zeeshan

PTI |
Oct 21, 2024 07:05 AM IST

Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan said that he too was being targeted by the killers of his father.

Zeeshan Siddique, son of slain NCP politician Baba Siddique, on Sunday, stated that the killers of his father "turned their sight" on him but he can't be intimidated.

Bandra East MLA Zeeshan Siddique with his late father Baba Siddique in Mumbai. (Raju Shinde/ HT file)
Bandra East MLA Zeeshan Siddique with his late father Baba Siddique in Mumbai. (Raju Shinde/ HT file)

"They silenced my father. But they forget - he was a lion and I carry his roar within me, his fight in my veins. He stood for justice, fought for change and withstood the storms with unwavering courage.

"Now, those who brought him down turn their sights on me assuming they've won, to them I declare: The blood of a lion runs in my veins. I am still here, unafraid and unbroken. They took one, but I rise in his place. This fight is far from over. Today, I stand where he stood : ALIVE, RELENTLESS and READY. To my people of Vandre East, I am always with you (sic)," he stated on X.

Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was fatally shot, prima facie by three persons, near the office of Zeeshan Siddique in Bandra area of Mumbai on October 12 night.

Read more: Salman Khan says 'nahi aana tha mujhe' on return to Bigg Boss 18 after Baba Siddique's death: What I'm going through...

Police have so far arrested 10 persons and looking for the main shooter and two alleged conspirators.

The motive behind the killing is yet to be identified and various angles were being investigated, including the alleged link to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, police had said.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
