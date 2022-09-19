‘Long live the Queen’: UK bids farewell to their monarch as her son King Charles III gets teary-eyed | In Pics

The 10-day mourning period for the passing of Queen Elizabeth II culminated to an hour-long funeral service at Westminster Abbey, a procession to Wellington Arch, and then a long ride in a state hearse to the late monarch's home - Windsor Castle, on Monday. The Queen was lowered into the Royal Vault beneath the St George's Chapel at Windsor and will be later laid to rest in King George VI Memorial Chapel within the St George's Chapel alongside her husband Prince Philip - who died in April last year.

The Royal State Hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Windsor Castle for the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II in Windsor, England. (Ryan Pierse/Pool via REUTERS)

On way to the chapel, thousands of well-wishers lined the streets of London as they cheered and clapped for their late Queen, and threw flowers to her moving car as a mark of thank you and respect.

Royal Grenadier guards march towards Windsor Castle in anticipation of the arrival of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS)

The Queen's beloved Corgis Muick and Sandy were also seen outside the St George Chapel awaiting the arrival of the Queen's coffin. The late monarch's horse - Emma - who she owned for 26 years, was seen standing on grass inside the Windsor lawn. The corgis have been rehomed with the late monarch's son Prince Andrew.

Britain's Prince Andrew pets the royal corgis Muick and Sandy on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain. (REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool)

At the chapel, some 800 guests attended a committal service ahead of her burial. It concluded with Queen Elizabeth II's crown, orb and sceptre - symbols of the monarch's governance and power - being removed from the coffin and placed on the altar.

Lord Chamberlain, the most senior official in the royal household, then broke his ‘Wand of Office’ implying the end of his service to the sovereign, and placed it on the casket.

Members of the royal family stand for the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during the committal service for Queen Elizabeth II, at St. George's Chapel, in Windsor, England. (Victoria Jones/Pool Photo via AP)

Following this, Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was slowly descended into the Royal vault. The national anthem of Great Britain was sung by the congregation. As the coffin was lowered, the UK's new monarch and the Queen's eldest son King Charles III appeared to be fighting back tears. He closed his eyes briefly and looked to let out a sigh of grief as he watched his mother's coffin go beneath the chapel.

King Charles III watches as the Lord Chamberlain breaks his Wand of Office during the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II at St George's Chapel, at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England. (Ben Birchall/Pool via AP)

The new monarch's younger siblings - Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward - stood beside him. The other members of the royal family were also present inside the chapel.

(With agency inputs)

