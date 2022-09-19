To lone piper's lament, Queen Elizabeth II's coffin lowered into royal vault

The committal service which included royals, prime ministers and former and current members of the queen's household attending drew to an end with Queen Elizabeth's coffin being lowered into the royal vault to a lone piper's lament as Britain and the world bid goodbye to the country's longest-reigning monarch.

The Dean of Windsor at Queen Elizabeth II's committal service said, “We have come together to commit into the hands of God the soul of his servant Queen Elizabeth. Here, in St, George’s Chapel, where she so often worshipped, we are bound to call to mind someone whose uncomplicated yet profound Christian faith bore so much fruit.”

Earlier in the day, world leaders- presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers — along with up to a million people lining the streets of London came to say a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth at the state funeral held at Westminster Abbey.

Ahead of the funeral, King Charles III issued a message of thanks to people in the UK and around the world, saying he and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, have been “moved beyond measure” by the people who turned out to pay their respects to the queen.

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral: Pallbearers transfer the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II into the State Hearse at Wellington Arch in London.(AP)

“As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my family and myself in this time of grief,” he said.

Following the state funeral in the medieval abbey Queen Elizabeth was brought through the London's streets to Wellington Arch and then placed in a hearse, driven to Windsor Castle for another procession before a committal service in St. George’s Chapel.

Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest with her late husband, Prince Philip, at a private family service.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON