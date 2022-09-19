Home / World News / Watch: The moment Queen's sceptre, crown and orb were taken for the final time

world news
Published on Sep 19, 2022 10:46 PM IST

Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: The Crown Jeweller removed the Crown, orb and sceptre from the Queen’s coffin with the help of the Queen's Bargemaster and Serjeants-at-Arms.

Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: The Imperial State Crown, orb and sceptre are carried to the Dean of Windsor.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

One of the most striking moments from Queen Elizabeth II's committal service on Monday was the removal of the Imperial State Crown, the orb and the sceptre from the Queen’s coffin. All three were removed from the monarch's coffin ahead of the final hymn “Christ is made of sure foundation" after which the Queen's coffin was lowered to the Royal Vault to the lone piper's lament at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

The Crown Jeweller removed the Crown, orb and sceptre from the Queen’s coffin with the help of the Queen's Bargemaster and Serjeants-at-Arms.

The Crown jeweller will ultimately return all of the three to the Tower of London although the jeweller passed them to the Dean of Windsor who placed them carefully on the altar.

The committal service in St George's Chapel included royals, prime ministers and former and current members of the queen's household. The service drew to an end with Queen Elizabeth's coffin being lowered into the royal vault as the world bid goodbye to the country's longest-reigning monarch.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

queen elizabeth ii queen elizabeth
