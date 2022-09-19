Watch: The moment Queen's sceptre, crown and orb were taken for the final time

One of the most striking moments from Queen Elizabeth II's committal service on Monday was the removal of the Imperial State Crown, the orb and the sceptre from the Queen’s coffin. All three were removed from the monarch's coffin ahead of the final hymn “Christ is made of sure foundation" after which the Queen's coffin was lowered to the Royal Vault to the lone piper's lament at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

The Crown Jeweller removed the Crown, orb and sceptre from the Queen’s coffin with the help of the Queen's Bargemaster and Serjeants-at-Arms.

The Imperial State Crown, the Orb and the Sceptre are removed from the coffin and placed on the High Alter.



After 70 years, the Crown is removed from Elizabeth II’s possession for the final time. pic.twitter.com/W7uund3oGB — Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) September 19, 2022

The Crown jeweller will ultimately return all of the three to the Tower of London although the jeweller passed them to the Dean of Windsor who placed them carefully on the altar.

The committal service in St George's Chapel included royals, prime ministers and former and current members of the queen's household. The service drew to an end with Queen Elizabeth's coffin being lowered into the royal vault as the world bid goodbye to the country's longest-reigning monarch.

