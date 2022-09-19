Home / World News / Why the Royal Vault isn't Queen Elizabeth II's final resting place

Why the Royal Vault isn't Queen Elizabeth II's final resting place

world news
Published on Sep 19, 2022 09:55 PM IST

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral: The queen's coffin was lowered into the Royal Vault ahead of a private burial.

Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: The State Gun Carriage carries the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II.(AP)
Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: The State Gun Carriage carries the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

As the committal service in Windsor ended, Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was lowered into the Royal Vault. The Royal Vault is set below the chapel where several royal family members have been laid to rest.

But the Royal Vault at Windsor will not be the final resting place for the monarch. The event at St. George’s marks the end of public ceremonial arrangements for the late monarch ahead of a private burial service that will be held for the family.

Queen Elizabeth II will be relocated to the King George VI Memorial Chapel, which is located within St. George's, where she will be laid to rest alongside her late husband Prince Philip.

King George VI Memorial Chapel, the Queen's father and mother were interred as well and a casket containing the ashes of the Queen's sister, Princess Margaret, also remains.

At the committal service David Conner, the Dean of Windsor, paid tribute to the queen, telling the mourners, “In the midst of our rapidly changing and frequently troubled world, her calm and dignified presence has given us confidence to face the future, as she did, with courage and with hope.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
queen elizabeth ii queen elizabeth
queen elizabeth ii queen elizabeth

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out