Why the Royal Vault isn't Queen Elizabeth II's final resting place

As the committal service in Windsor ended, Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was lowered into the Royal Vault. The Royal Vault is set below the chapel where several royal family members have been laid to rest.

But the Royal Vault at Windsor will not be the final resting place for the monarch. The event at St. George’s marks the end of public ceremonial arrangements for the late monarch ahead of a private burial service that will be held for the family.

Queen Elizabeth II will be relocated to the King George VI Memorial Chapel, which is located within St. George's, where she will be laid to rest alongside her late husband Prince Philip.

King George VI Memorial Chapel, the Queen's father and mother were interred as well and a casket containing the ashes of the Queen's sister, Princess Margaret, also remains.

At the committal service David Conner, the Dean of Windsor, paid tribute to the queen, telling the mourners, “In the midst of our rapidly changing and frequently troubled world, her calm and dignified presence has given us confidence to face the future, as she did, with courage and with hope.”

