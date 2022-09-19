London mayor Sadiq Khan's message to mourners after Queen's state funeral

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan thanked the mourners who traveled to London to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II at the monarch's state funeral on Monday.

“I want to thank the hundreds of thousands who came to London today and in the past week to pay their respects to Her Majesty The Queen,” Sadiq Khan said in a tweet.

The mayor also thanked the law enforcement staff, emergency services and transportation authorities of the city who “worked tirelessly to make this possible in our city.”

My sincerest thanks to everyone involved. — Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (@MayorofLondon) September 19, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral was considered the biggest security operation London ever saw as world's top leaders and the public came to pay their respects to the monarch. More than 10,000 police officers were on duty supplemented by reinforcements from all of Britain’s 43 police forces and hundreds of volunteer marshals and members of the armed forces.

The entire security operation was run from a high-tech control center near Lambeth Bridge. More than 22 miles of barriers were deployed in central London to control the crowds.

