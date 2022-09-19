Home / World News / Police officer collapses ahead of Queen’s funeral, carried away on stretcher

Police officer collapses ahead of Queen’s funeral, carried away on stretcher

world news
Published on Sep 19, 2022 10:42 PM IST

The Queen's state funeral, held at the historic church Westminster Abbey in London had thousands lined up to bid the final farewell to their Queen.

A Policeman collapses at the funeral of the Queen, Westminster Abbey, London on Monday.(via REUTERS)
A Policeman collapses at the funeral of the Queen, Westminster Abbey, London on Monday.(via REUTERS)
ByNisha Anand | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

Amid preparations for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday, a police officer collapsed while he was on duty and had to be carried away on a stretcher, reports suggest. The officer fainted before the funeral procession started on the streets of Central London and was taken away by Royal Navy personnel and his colleagues. His condition is unconfirmed but reports claimed that it’s not serious.

Following the funeral services, the Queen’s casket was taken from Westminster Abbey to the Wellington Arch at Hyde Park Corner where it was transferred to a hearse to be taken to Windsor Castle’s St George's Chapel where she was given a final salute from everyone, including the royal family members.

The Queen will be buried there beside her husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Also Read | Why does the Queen still command our attention?

Her state funeral, held at the historic church Westminster Abbey in London had thousands lined up to bid the final farewell to their Queen. Towards the end of the service, nearly 500 world leaders including President Draupadi Murmu, and dignitaries from about 200 countries as well as the people of the United Kingdom observed two minutes of silence as a mark of tribute.

The service was brought to an end by a lament ‘Sleep, dearie, sleep’ played by the Queen’s piper who woke her up every morning.

After the service, the Queen’s flag-draped casket was pulled through the silent streets of London on a gun carriage. The procession was Britain’s one of the largest military processions involving thousands of armed forces members in ceremonial uniforms.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Nisha Anand

    Trainee Content Producer for Hindustan Times Digital Streams. I read about feminism, late modern history, and globalisation of Korean music.

Topics
queen elizabeth ii royal family
queen elizabeth ii royal family

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out