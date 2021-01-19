'A better side outplayed us': Australia captain Tim Paine reacts after India's series win

Australia captain Tim Paine graciously admitted that they were outplayed by the India in all three departments of the game. India chased down 328 on the final day of the Brisbane Test to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the second time in a row.

"We were here to win the series, but we have just been outplayed by a disciplined and tough Indian side who fully deserve the series win. We have to look back over a lot of things, and we'll go through it as a group.

"We have been outplayed by a better side this series," Paine said at the post-match presentation.

India resumed Day 5 at 4 without loss with an ask of chasing down 328 for victory. They lost Rohit Sharma early but young Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara dropped anchor to take them to safety.

Gill fell nine short of his maiden Test century when he was dismissed by Lyon in the second session. Pujara was then joined by Rishabh Pant. The duo carried on the good work and took India within touching distance of a victory before Cummins ended Pujara’s gallant knock.

Pant took centre stage and guided India to victory with an unbeaten 98 off 138 balls.

Paine said they had a plan for India but the visiting team came prepared for the challenge.

"We wanted to set a bit over 300, and dangle a carrot for them to win the series. I thought India turned up today, wore balls on the head arm and chest, put their body in the line, so credit to them, they deserve the win.

"Whether it was with bat, ball or field, every time we had a chance to go ahead in the game, we let it slip. (It) happened little bit in Sydney with our fielding and then probably yesterday with our batting," Paine said at the virtual post-match press conference, facilitated by official broadcasters Sony Networks.

"We lost wickets when we tried to put foot down and couldn’t quite get a partnership together. And I thought every-time India needed to (do) that, needed a wicket, somehow managed to do it, so again you got just to give them credit, they won the key moments," said the 36-year-old.

