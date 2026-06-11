Afghanistan A snatch narrow four-run win over India A in match decided by DLS method

Afghanistan A caused a major upset by eking out a four-run win over star-studded India A via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method in a rain-marred tri-nation series match on Thursday. Batting first, India A posted a daunting 349/9 in a rain-curtailed 49 overs innings, with Prabhsimran Singh leading the charge with a blazing 84 off 69 balls, supported by half-centuries from captain Tilak Varma (66) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (66). Afghanistan A defeated India A by four runs, courtesy of DLS. (X)

Due to persistent rain intervals, Afghanistan A's target was revised to 294 runs from 38 overs applying the DLS method.

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Following an explosive start by captain Imran (75 not out off 70 balls) and Hassan Eisakhil (34 off 29 balls), Afghanistan kept themselves in the hunt. Bahir Shah (51 off 52 balls), then, joined Imran and the duo took them to 177/2 in 25.5 overs when another spell of rain stopped play.

At that stage of the game, Afghanistan were found to be four runs ahead of the par score requirement, which sealed their victory.

Earlier, skipper Tilak, vice-captain Ruturaj and opener Prabhsimran made well-timed fifties as India A posted a massive total.

Afghanistan bowlers struggled to contain the opposition batters through the India A innings.

India's run started with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, hammering a 22-ball 44 that contained nine fours.

The young left-hander maintained a strike-rate of 200 without even hitting a six, revealing that he is equally adept in finding gaps in the field for boundaries.

Sooryavanshi and Prabhsimran added 74 runs for the opening wicket in just 7.1 overs, putting India on course for a big total.

Sooryavanshi yet again fell to a bouncer outside the off-stump, this time edging Abdollah Ahmadzai, the most successful Afghan bowler on the day with a five-wicket haul (5/68), to stumper Mohmmad Ishaq while trying a ramp.

But India seldom let go that early momentum. After the short stay of Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran added 79 runs for the third wicket with Gaikwad, who brought up his second successive fifty-plus score of this tournament.

Prabhsimran fell to part-timer Imran Mir close to a deserving hundred, but Gaikwad stayed strong to milk 78 runs for the fourth wicket with Tilak, who also made his second fifty in a row.

But Gaikwad and Ayush Badoni fell in consecutive balls to Farmanullah Safi (3/85) as India momentarily slipped to 245 for five from 245 for three in the 38th over.

But Tilak found an able ally in the aggressive Suryansh Shedge (40, 27b), as the pair added 70 runs for the sixth wicket from just seven overs as India eased past the 300-run mark.

Brief Scores: India A: 349/9 in 49 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 84, Ruturaj Gaikwad 66, Tilak Varma 66, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 44; Abdollah Ahmadzai , Farmanullah Safi 3/85).

Afghanistan A 177/2 in 25.5 overs (Imran 75 not out, Bashir Shah 51 not out).