Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score: Match 5 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 to start at 06:00 AM
Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 5 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024. Match will start on 04 Jun 2024 at 06:00 AM
Venue : Guyana National Stadium, Guyana
Afghanistan squad -
Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Ishaq, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nangeyalia Kharote, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan
Uganda squad -
Brian Masaba, Robinson Obuya, Roger Mukasa, Ronak Patel, Simon Ssesazi, Alpesh Ramjani, Dinesh Nakrani, Kenneth Waiswa, Riazat Ali Shah, Fred Achelam, Bilal Hassan, Cosmas Kyewuta, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Juma Miyagi...Read More
Afghanistan vs Uganda Match Details
