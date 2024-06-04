Explore
Tuesday, June 4, 2024
New Delhi 32oC
Hindustan Times News
Games
HomeHT Home
E-Paper
Start 14 Days Free Trial
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad liteA Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon
HT Premium ArticlesExpertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon
Quickreads SegmentNews brief in summary format
epaper-icon
HT E-paperAccess digital news experience
subc-pop
Start 14 Days Free Trial
Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi320C
Tuesday, June 4, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score: Match 5 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 to start at 06:00 AM

    June 4, 2024 5:12 AM IST
    Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 5 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024. Match will start at 06:00 AM
    Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score, Match 5 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024
    Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score, Match 5 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024

    Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 5 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024. Match will start on 04 Jun 2024 at 06:00 AM
    Venue : Guyana National Stadium, Guyana

    Afghanistan squad -
    Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Ishaq, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nangeyalia Kharote, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan
    Uganda squad -
    Brian Masaba, Robinson Obuya, Roger Mukasa, Ronak Patel, Simon Ssesazi, Alpesh Ramjani, Dinesh Nakrani, Kenneth Waiswa, Riazat Ali Shah, Fred Achelam, Bilal Hassan, Cosmas Kyewuta, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Juma Miyagi    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    June 4, 2024 5:12 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 5 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024

    Afghanistan vs Uganda Match Details
    Match 5 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 between Afghanistan and Uganda to be held at Guyana National Stadium, Guyana at 06:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    News cricket Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Score: Match 5 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 to start at 06:00 AM

    IPL 2024 Coverage

    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes