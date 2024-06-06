Australia vs Oman Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Mitchell Marsh is out
- 32 Mins agoIt’s a Wicket. Mitchell Marsh is out and Australia at 50/2 after 8.2 overs
- 33 Mins agoAustralia at 50/1 after 8 overs
- 33 Mins agoMitchell Marsh smashed a Four on Aqib Ilyas bowling . Australia at 49/1 after 7.5 overs
- 36 Mins agoAustralia at 43/1 after 7 overs
- 39 Mins agoDavid Warner smashed a Four on Mehran Khan bowling . Australia at 43/1 after 6.3 overs
- 44 Mins agoAustralia at 37/1 after 6 overs
- 45 Mins agoMitchell Marsh smashed a Four on Shakeel Ahmed bowling . Australia at 36/1 after 5.3 overs
- 52 Mins agoAustralia at 25/1 after 4 overs
- 53 Mins agoDavid Warner smashed a Four on Shakeel Ahmed bowling . Australia at 23/1 after 3.1 overs
- 56 Mins agoAustralia at 19/1 after 3 overs
- 56 Mins agoIt’s a Wicket. Travis Head is out and Australia at 19/1 after 2.4 overs
- 58 Mins agoTravis Head smashed a Four on Bilal Khan bowling . Australia at 19/0 after 2.3 overs
- 2 Sec agoAustralia at 13/0 after 2 overs
- 3 Mins agoDavid Warner smashed a Four on Kaleemullah bowling . Australia at 11/0 after 1.2 overs
- 6 Mins agoAustralia at 6/0 after 1 overs
- 7 Mins agoTravis Head smashed a Four on Bilal Khan bowling . Australia at 5/0 after 0.2 overs
- 34 Mins agoOman Playing XI
- 34 Mins agoAustralia Playing XI
- 38 Mins agoToss Update
- 59 Mins agoWelcome to the live coverage of Match 10 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024
Australia vs Oman Live Score :
Australia Innings Highlights :
Australia vs Oman Live Score: OUT! c Shoaib Khan b Mehran Khan.
Australia
Mitchell Marsh 14 (19)
David Warner 22 (20)
Oman
Aqib Ilyas 0/7 (1)
Australia vs Oman Live Score: Mitchell Marsh smashed a Four on Aqib Ilyas bowling . Australia at 49/1 after 7.5 overs
Australia vs Oman Live Score: FOUR! SWEPT AWAY! Tossed up in middle, Mitchell Marsh takes a long stride in front and sweeps this like a tracer bullet past the deep square leg fielder for four.
Australia
David Warner 21 (19)
Mitchell Marsh 8 (14)
Oman
Mehran Khan 0/6 (1)
Australia
David Warner 21 (19)
Mitchell Marsh 8 (14)
Oman
Mehran Khan 0/6 (1)
Australia vs Oman Live Score: David Warner smashed a Four on Mehran Khan bowling . Australia at 43/1 after 6.3 overs
Australia vs Oman Live Score: FOUR! PUNISHED! On a length outside the off-stump line. David Warner jumps at it and lofts this over point for a boundary.
Australia
David Warner 17 (15)
Mitchell Marsh 7 (11)
Oman
Shakeel Ahmed 0/11 (2)
Australia vs Oman Live Score: Mitchell Marsh smashed a Four on Shakeel Ahmed bowling . Australia at 36/1 after 5.3 overs
Australia vs Oman Live Score: FOUR! Nicely placed for four. Short of a length on off, Mitchell Marsh pushes this through the gap between mid off and cover for four.
Australia
Mitchell Marsh 1 (3)
David Warner 11 (11)
Oman
Shakeel Ahmed 0/6 (1)
Australia vs Oman Live Score: David Warner smashed a Four on Shakeel Ahmed bowling . Australia at 23/1 after 3.1 overs
Australia vs Oman Live Score: FOUR! Short of a length in middle, David Warner picks it up early and goes back in his crease and smashes this away from the fielder at deep square for four.
Australia
Mitchell Marsh 0 (2)
David Warner 6 (6)
Oman
Bilal Khan 1/12 (2)
Australia vs Oman Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Travis Head is out and Australia at 19/1 after 2.4 overs
Australia vs Oman Live Score: OUT! TAKEN AT MID OFF! On a length swinging away from Head outside his off-stump. Travis Head looks to take on the mid off fielder and drives uppishly to the right of Khalid Kail at mid off. The ball doesn't get the elevation Travis Head was expecting and it ends up at a comfortable height to catch this for the fielder. Khalid Kail does well to hold onto this one.
Australia vs Oman Live Score: Travis Head smashed a Four on Bilal Khan bowling . Australia at 19/0 after 2.3 overs
Australia vs Oman Live Score: FOUR! SHort-pitched in middle at a gentle pace, Travis Head swivles and pulls this flat and all along the carpet to the left of Shoaib Khan at deep square leg for four. Shoaib Khan looks to cut it down but the ball races away from him.
Australia
Travis Head 7 (7)
David Warner 5 (5)
Oman
Kaleemullah 0/6 (1)
Australia vs Oman Live Score: David Warner smashed a Four on Kaleemullah bowling . Australia at 11/0 after 1.2 overs
Australia vs Oman Live Score: FOUR! THis is some stroke by David Warner. Back of a length around off, David Warner hops up on his toes and slaps this through covers for four. A lot of bottom hand to it.
Australia
David Warner 1 (2)
Travis Head 5 (4)
Oman
Bilal Khan 0/6 (1)
Australia vs Oman Live Score: Travis Head smashed a Four on Bilal Khan bowling . Australia at 5/0 after 0.2 overs
Australia vs Oman Live Score: FOUR! If these are signs of things to come then it is going to big a long outing for Oman. PItched up wide outside off, Travis Head swings and connects well as he drills this wide of the extra-cover fielder for four.
Australia vs Oman Live Scores: Oman Playing XI
Australia vs Oman Live Score: Oman (Playing XI) - Kashyap Prajapati, Pratik Athavale (WK), Aqib Ilyas (C), Zeeshan Maqsood, Khalid Kail, Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Mehran Khan, Shakeel Ahmed, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan.
Australia vs Oman Live Scores: Australia Playing XI
Australia vs Oman Live Score: Australia (Playing XI) - David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (C), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (WK), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
Australia vs Oman Live Score: Toss Update
Australia vs Oman Live Score: Oman won the toss and elected to field
Welcome to the live coverage of Match 10 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024
Australia vs Oman Match Details
Match 10 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 between Australia and Oman to be held at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados at 06:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.