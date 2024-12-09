Wellington [New Zealand], : New Zealand women's cricket coach, Ben Sawyer, has secured a two-year contract extension, ensuring he will lead the White Ferns until December 2026. This extension follows Sawyer's pivotal role in guiding New Zealand to their first-ever ICC Women's T20 World Cup victory in the UAE last October. Ben Sawyer secures two-year extension to lead White Ferns until December 2026

An Australian by birth, Sawyer will now oversee New Zealand's campaigns at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in India next year and their T20 World Cup title defense in England in 2026.

New Zealand's ODI captain, Sophie Devine, expressed her delight at Sawyer's continued commitment to the team.

"I'm stoked Ben's re-signed with us," Devine said, as quoted by ICC.

"The work he's done with the White Ferns group and for women's cricket in New Zealand has been huge," she said.

"The team is in a great spot right now so I think locking him in for another two years and having that consistency will be big for us," she added.

Sawyer's immediate focus will be on the upcoming three-match ICC Women's Championship ODI series against Australia. The White Ferns, currently sixth in the standings, need a strong performance to secure automatic qualification for next year's 50-over World Cup in India. Only the top six teams will qualify directly, while the remaining four will face a qualifier tournament.

Skipper Devine made 114 runs in six innings at an average of 28.50, with a strike rate of 107.54. Her best score of 57* came against India in the opening clash and set the tone for the Kiwis' brilliant run in the Women's T20 World Cup.

Coming to the Women's T20 World Cup final, South Africa won the toss and elected to field first. Bates played a crucial knock of 32 in 31 balls, with three fours at the top. After being reduced to 70/3, it was a 57-run stand between Amelia Kerr and Brooke Halliday that played a crucial role in NZ reaching 158/5 in their 20 overs.

Nonkululeko Mlaba was the pick of the bowlers for White Ferns.

In the run-chase of 159 runs, despite a brisk start by skipper Laura Wolvaardt , SA and a 51-run stand with Tazmin Brits , SA lost wickets quickly and never ever found their rhythm following the dismissal of their openers. They were restricted to 126/9 in their 20 overs, with Kerr and Rosemary Mair shining the most with the ball for NZ.

Kerr was given the 'Player of the Match' award for her all-round show.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.