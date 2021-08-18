'Bumrah had more fielders in the boundary than Pant. How can that happen?': Vaughan not impressed with Root's captaincy

Former England captain Michael Vaughan was not impressed by Joe Root's strategy on Day 5 against the Indian lower-order batsmen Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah. Criticising England’s ‘completely wrong tactics’ of keeping more boundary riders than genuine catchers, Vaughan said it is hard to explain why there were more fielders on the boundary when Bumrah was batting.

"Jasprit Bumrah had more fielders on the boundary than Rishabh Pant. How can that happen when you've got players like Joe Root and James Anderson who have played over 100 Test matches? They got the tactics completely wrong," Vaughan told BCC after India won the second Test at Lord’s by 151 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

England were the frontrunners to win the Test after they dismissed India’s last designated batsman Rishabh Pant early on Day 5. But bizarre tactics of trying to intimidate Bumrah and Shami with bouncers instead of aiming to take their wickets allowed India to make a comeback.

The barrage of short-pitched deliveries coupled with stares and sledging fired up the Indian tail-enders who dug deep, applied themselves and put together an unbroken 89-run stand for the ninth wicket, ruling out England’s chances of victory.

"They were all over the place. I've got no idea what they were thinking. The key when you're under pressure is to keep things simple. You're bowling to tailenders, bowl to hit the top of off stump, don't bowl short and wide," Vaughan said.

England captain Root also agreed that he made a tactical mistake on the fifth day morning.

"I think a lot falls on my shoulders as captain. Tactically I could have done things slightly differently," Root said at the post-match virtual news conference. "It (Shami and Bumrah partnership) was the pivotal moment of the game, without question, and I don't think I dealt with that well enough tactically. It put us in a difficult position," he said.

England’s tactics not only allowed India to add valuable runs to their lead but also fired up the entire team. Led by Kohli, an aggressive India gave it back to England when it was their turn to field in the second innings. Siraj picked up four wickets and Bumrah sneered three as India bowled England out for 120 in 51.5 overs.

"The way we played in the second innings after being put under pressure - Jasprit and Shami were outstanding. We had the belief we can get them out in 60 overs. A bit of tension on the field really motivated us to finish the game," Kohli had said.

Vaughan said it will be a difficult job for England to make a comeback from here on.

"England have prodded them. They have fired them up. It will take a very good England team to come back from here - and I don't think they will. It's going to be a long three Test matches from here," Vaughan added.

The third Test starts on August 25 at Headingley.