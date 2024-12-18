Caught Rahane, bowled Ashwin – a bond via the bat edge

Mumbai: Given a choice, R Ashwin would have liked to have Ajinkya Rahane permanently at slips for his bowling, such was their combination. The duo will go down as one of the finest bowler-fielder partnerships Indian cricket has produced. What Rahul Dravid was to Anil Kumble, taking 55 catches in Tests off the ace leg-spinner’s bowling, Rahane was for the off-spinner –taking the most catches – 34 – off Ashwin’s bowling. Ajinkya Rahane effected 34 catches off Ashwin’s bowling in Test cricket. (PTI)

“Standing in the slips for him has always been a pleasure and a challenge, because I knew I had to be alert every time and I always enjoyed that. His contribution to Indian cricket has been massive, one of the greatest match winners for us. We won so many matches for India together,” said Rahane, a brilliant fielder who has taken 102 catches in 86 Tests. They played 64 Tests together.

“For that I had to practice a lot, in training sessions taking catches with a little bit of distractions, keeping three-four stumps in front of me, standing closer and take catches with one hand,” he said.

“We had that communication (of) what ball he is going to bowl. He had a sign language and used to communicate with that,” said Rahane, who holds the world record for most catches in a Test, eight, achieved in the 2015 Galle Test against Sri Lanka.

Rahane said his best catch off Ashwin’s bowling came in the next game at Colombo’s P Sara Stadium when a biting off-break found Kumar Sangakkara’s outside edge in the first innings of his final Test – Rahane diving to his left to pull off a one-handed catch at slip. “I’ve enjoyed picking up many good catches off Ash, the one off Sangakkara sticks in the memory.”

Positioning is the key in slip catching, and getting it right requires good judgement. Rahane said the two had a great understanding of where to stand, and what the pace and bounce of the pitch was. “In India, it is about standing closer, wider, slightly inside. If the pitch is turning, my position will be different, and if it is not turning my position will be different. Away from India, we don’t get turning tracks, it was about standing slightly straighter and cutting that angle – Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand it is pretty much similar.”

Their partnership was at its best when they combined as captain and bowler in the 2020-21 series in Australia to help India script a memorable triumph. The highlight was the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground where Ashwin took five wickets in the match and helped Rahane control the game by keeping things tight with spells of 24-7-35-3 (ER 1.46) and 37.1-6-71-2 (ER 1.91) in the two innings. His bowling in tandem with Jasprit Bumrah was an example of putting pressure on the opposition. India scripted a great win.

“Being such an experienced bowler, he knew what to do, it was all about giving that freedom, importance; that’s what I wanted to do. Apart from that, he did everything… Ash’s role was massive in that series (2020-21).

Having seen him bowl for so long from his vantage fielding position, Rahane is in a good position to explain the offie’s skill-set. “He was really confident about his ability even when things were not going as per the plan, changing the angles, try and bowl around the wicket, try and come across the umpire, he would be at the batter.”

“I am really happy for him, really proud for him, whatever he has achieved. We share many good memories on the field as well as off the field.”