 Day 4 called off due to rain in Afghanistan vs New Zealand one-off Test in India | Crickit
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Sep 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Day 4 called off due to rain in Afghanistan vs New Zealand one-off Test in India

Reuters |
Sep 12, 2024 05:01 PM IST

Afghanistan play their home matches abroad due to security concerns for touring teams.

Afghanistan's one-off test against New Zealand risks being abandoned without a ball being bowled after play was called off for the fourth consecutive day due to rain in India's Greater Noida region. Rain has lashed the region for the past two weeks and it was more of the same on Thursday when umpires called off play at the Shahid Vijay Singh Pathik Sport Complex.

The covered ground is pictured after the one-off Test cricket match between Afghanistan and New Zealand, was called off due to rain.(AFP)
The covered ground is pictured after the one-off Test cricket match between Afghanistan and New Zealand, was called off due to rain.(AFP)

With more rain forecast for the rest of the week, the contest looks likely to become just the eighth test to be abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Also Read | '...going back to start of Virat Kohli's captaincy': Ricky Ponting on India's 'strong leadership' as AUS tour looms

Afghanistan play their home matches abroad due to security concerns for touring teams. It is the first test to be played at the venue, which has hosted Afghanistan's 11 'home' limited-overs matches.

An Afghanistan Cricket Board official has said they preferred Greater Noida over two other venues in India because of its proximity to Delhi, which made travelling from Kabul easier.

Match referee Javagal Srinath's report to the International Cricket Council (ICC) will determine if the venue would incur any sanctions from the governing body.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On