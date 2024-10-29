CHATTOGRAM, Bangladesh — Opener Tony de Zorzi and Tristan Stubbs hit maiden centuries to help South Africa dominate Bangladesh on Day 1 of the final cricket test on Tuesday. De Zorzi and Stubbs hit first test centuries as South Africa dominates Day 1 against Bangladesh

The Proteas reached 307-2 before bad light forced an early stumps with Zorzi batting on 141. David Bedingham was on 18.

Stubbs scored 106 from 198 balls with the help of six fours and three sixes before being out. Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam took both of the wickets for 110 after bowling 30 overs.

Zorzi was instrumental in putting South Africa on the front foot after stand-in captain Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to bat first.

“My plan was to sweep before the game, but then I struggled with the actual sweep,” Stubbs said. “So it was more the reverse sweep today. Tony was sweeping very well today. Sometimes when it is working on that day, you commit with it. He did it really well.”

Zorzi and Markram put on 69 runs for the opening stand, scoring at a run rate of nearly four until left-arm spinner Taijul intervened.

Taijul broke through with the wicket of Markram, who chipped a tossed-up delivery straight to mid-on after scoring 33 off 52 with two 4s.

Zorzi edged a delivery of pacer Hasan Mahmud behind when on 6 but debutant Mahidul Islam failed to hold on to the catch.

Zorzi made Bangladesh pay heavily for the missed chance.

Taijul. who took eight wickets in the first test that Bangladesh lost by seven wickets, was largely ineffective as Zorzi attacked him as a strategy to put pressure on the hosts’ bowling lineup.

Stubbs was also similarly comfortable in his stay in the crease and used his feet properly against the spinners.

Zorzi raised his maiden test century from 146 balls, employing a sweep shot to precision for a boundary against offspinner Mehidy Hasan through deep square-leg.

Stubbs hit Mehidy for three sixes in quick succession before he cut a delivery of occasional bowler Mominul Haque to sweeper cover for a single to complete his first test century from 194 balls. Soon after, Taijul dismissed Stubbs with a low delivery, ending 201-run partnership between him and Zorzi.

Bangladesh's bowlers however failed to conquer Zorzi, who struck 10 fours and thee sixes in 211 balls and kept attacking relentlessly to help South Africa go past 300.

“Right now the team talk is we need to come tomorrow morning and try to get early wickets to put ourselves in a position to bowl them out,” Bangladesh coach Phil Simmons said.

