Devdutt Padikkal.(Twitter)
cricket

Devdutt Padikkal continues run-spree, registers fourth consecutive century in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Padikkal registered his latest century against Kerala in the ongoing quarter-final 2 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Palam A ground in the national capital.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:13 PM IST

Karnataka batsman Devdutt Padikkal has been on fire during the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. Paddikal announced his arrival on the scene with a spectacular display in Indian Premier League 2020 and has continued to put his name in the reckoning for a spot in the Indian cricket team with brilliant batting displays in the domestic ODI tournament.

Padikkal on Monday smashed his fourth consecutive century in the tournament for Karnataka.

Padikkal registered his latest century against Kerala in the ongoing quarter-final 2 at the Palam A ground in the national capital.

Batting first against Kerala, Padikkal and Ravikumar Samarth put on an opening partnership of 249 runs inside 43 overs. Padikkal went on to score 101 runs and he was finally dismissed by NP Basil in the 43rd over.


Samarth, who is also the leader of Karnataka, went on to play a knock of 192 runs as Karnataka posted a total of 338/3 in the allotted fifty overs.

Before this, Padikkal had registered centuries against Odisha (152), Kerala (126*), and Railways (145*) in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.

So far, Padikkal has managed to score 673 runs from six matches in the tournament.

Before Padikkal, Sri Lanka's former skipper Kumar Sangakkara had scored four consecutive centuries in the 2015 World Cup while South Africa batsman Alviro Petersen had scored four consecutive tons in the 2015-16 Momentum One Day Cup.

After the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Padikkal will be seen in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). RCB will take on Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener on April 9 in Chennai.

(with ANI inputs)

