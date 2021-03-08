Devdutt Padikkal continues run-spree, registers fourth consecutive century in Vijay Hazare Trophy
Karnataka batsman Devdutt Padikkal has been on fire during the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. Paddikal announced his arrival on the scene with a spectacular display in Indian Premier League 2020 and has continued to put his name in the reckoning for a spot in the Indian cricket team with brilliant batting displays in the domestic ODI tournament.
Padikkal on Monday smashed his fourth consecutive century in the tournament for Karnataka.
Padikkal registered his latest century against Kerala in the ongoing quarter-final 2 at the Palam A ground in the national capital.
Batting first against Kerala, Padikkal and Ravikumar Samarth put on an opening partnership of 249 runs inside 43 overs. Padikkal went on to score 101 runs and he was finally dismissed by NP Basil in the 43rd over.
Samarth, who is also the leader of Karnataka, went on to play a knock of 192 runs as Karnataka posted a total of 338/3 in the allotted fifty overs.
Before this, Padikkal had registered centuries against Odisha (152), Kerala (126*), and Railways (145*) in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.
So far, Padikkal has managed to score 673 runs from six matches in the tournament.
Before Padikkal, Sri Lanka's former skipper Kumar Sangakkara had scored four consecutive centuries in the 2015 World Cup while South Africa batsman Alviro Petersen had scored four consecutive tons in the 2015-16 Momentum One Day Cup.
After the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Padikkal will be seen in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). RCB will take on Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener on April 9 in Chennai.
(with ANI inputs)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Devdutt Padikkal continues run-spree, registers fourth consecutive century
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Harbhajan names India’s 2nd choice wicketkeeper after Rishabh Pant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Week later without knowing some rule comes and we go from number one to three'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Great addition': Laxman names player who can be 'match-winner' in T20Is
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Women's T20 Champions Cup to be played in 2027 and 2031: ICC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gavaskar opens up on Kapil Dev being dropped from 1984 Kolkata Test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He's not going to be at no. 8 for long': Vaughan's prediction for Sundar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tendulkar suggested Dhoni's name to lead India, reveals former BCCI president
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ashwin on pitch critics: 'By giving attention, we are encouraging them'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'It's like watching Sehwag bat left-handed': Inzamam lauds 'brilliant' Pant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coaching class: From great to greater
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Indies beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets, take T20 series 2-1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rishabh Pant forcing world to look at Test batting differently
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He may become fastest to get 100 wkts': Akhtar's prediction for India spinner
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Lot to learn from this tour': Root, Stokes congratulate Team India on Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox