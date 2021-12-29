'Doubt it': David Warner posts spicy tweet to take a sly dig at Tom Moody for IPL snub, Sunrisers Hyderabad respond

Things between David Warner and Sunrisers Hyderabad are not quite the same as they used to be. Warner’s relation with the franchise turned uncomfortable to say the least since the star batter was sacked as captain SRH mid-way through IPL 2021 and eventually dropped from the Playing XI. With a mega-auction lined up in January, it was a sign of the end of the Warner-SRH association, something that was confirmed when the franchise decided against retaining the Australia batter.

Although Warner has been vocally thankful to SRH for his tenure with the franchise, things between the two parties have turned frosty. This was evident when the Australia batter took an indirect cheeky swipe at SRH’s director of operations Tom Moody.

The former Australia all-rounder tweeted about Australia’s dominant show against England in the Ashes, tweeting: "A total demolition job from Australia. England have had their gaping holes in Test cricket covered for too long by two superstars, these are exposed away from home!"

How about having a good auction for srh tom? Please? — Rag7 (@RagV_7) December 28, 2021

In response, and Indian fan asked Moody: "How about having a good auction for SRH tom?". Warner quoted the tweet saying: "Baha doubt it."

Baha doubt it https://t.co/eQCvlvzYXG — David Warner (@davidwarner31) December 28, 2021

Soon after, SRH jumped in on the conversation and congratulated Warner on winning the Ashes with Australia and returning to form. "Congrats on the Ashes win Davey - Looks like you are back to form and enjoying the after party! On the other hand, we hope you have a good auction," SRH tweeted.

Congrats on the Ashes win Davey - Looks like you are back to 🍾🍻 form and enjoying the after party! On the other hand we hope you have a good auction! 👍🏼😂 https://t.co/grZrRn5Zqm — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) December 28, 2021

And rightly so. Even though Warner struggled in the IPL scoring only 195 runs from eight matches in 2021 – it was the first time since 2014 that the batter has managed less than 500 runs in a single season – the opener was back to his destructive best, scoring 289 runs in the T20 World Cup at an average of 48.16, which fetched him the Player of the Tournament award.

Warner has been among the runs in Ashes too, scoring 94 in the first Test in Brisbane and following it up with 95 in the Day/Night Test at Adelaide.