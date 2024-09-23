Duleep Trophy highlights: Musheer’s ton, Kamboj’s accuracy, Saini’s hot pace

Mumbai: This year’s Duleep Trophy was both competitive and meaningful from a selection standpoint, offering the national selectors reliable performances outside of the A program, to wager future bets. While the rest of country was on a monsoon break, the sporting pitches at Anantapur provided just the right setting for India aspirants and comeback hopefuls to stake their claim. Musheer Khan played an eye-catching knock for India B in the Duleep Trophy. (PTI)

Yash Dayal’s 3/50 helped him edge out Arshdeep Singh and Khaleel Ahmed for the left-arm seamer’s berth in the ongoing Bangladesh Test series. Akash Deep, after his impressive debut against England, delivered another impressive 9-wicket haul in the only Duleep match he played. Sanju Samson scored a blazing hundred, Ishan Kishan scored one too. Riyan Parag and Shreyas Iyer squandered opportunities with a shot too many. Abhimanyu Easwaran served a reminder with two hundreds that he’s still got it.

Here’s a shortlist of Duleep Trophy performers who could benefit with chances in future shadow tours...

Musheer Khan (187 runs, Avg 45.83)

There were eleven hundreds with the bat on view, but 19-year-old Musheer Khan played the innings that caught the eye. Coming to bat at 33/1 for India B in the only match played at M Chinnaswamy stadium, the Mumbai batter saw his team’s heavyweights including brother Sarfaraz Khan dismissed and the team pegged back at 94/7, before steering his team to safety with a marathon effort 181 (373b). Using his unorthodox defensive technique, Musheer would also chance his arm when there was an opportunity.

He couldn’t match the level in the rest of the tournament but a strong innings against a bowling attack comprising Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed and Kuldeep Yadav will bring his name in contention for the India A tour of Australia.

Anshul Kamboj (16 wkts, Avg 17.12)

After a bright start to his IPL career, 23-year-old fast bowler Anshul Kamboj quickly put up his case in red ball cricket, his stronger suit. The Haryana pacer showed just the bowling discipline required for the conditions by identifying a searching length, almost throughout the tournament. He finished as the highest wicket-taker (16) of the competition, 8-69 being his standout spell against India B where he consistently attacked the stumps for bowled and lbws, while being unerring with his lengths. A yard of pace more over his mid-130 kphs could make him even more threatening. For now, his rewards come from not striving for extra pace and hitting the right areas.

Navdeep Saini (14 wkts, Avg 25.42)

The Karnal pacer last played a Test match in 2021 in Australia. Even though hitting consistent areas is not his strength, the tall strapping fast bowler still hits 140 kph on the speed gun consistently. Finishing as the third-highest wicket-taker for his 14 wickets, he gave enough evidence of the damage he can do, when he gets it right. Watching Saini’s sharp delivery that jagged back in to take Shubman Gill’s off stump, the selectors may still want to keep his name among probables for the Australia tour, two months away.

Saransh Jain (7 wkts, Avg 42)

Who next after Ravichandran Ashwin? Indore off-spinner Saransh Jain, 31, gave another good account of his ability to beat batters of high quality – Rajat Patidar, Sai Sudharsan and Ruturaj Gaikwad in the air. The Indore spinner had last impressed for India A against England Lions and continues to push his case. Jain captured 7 wickets during the Duleep Trophy and will want to back it up with another good Ranji season.

Shashwat Rawat (256 runs, Avg 85.33)

The diminutive left-hander from Baroda Shashwat Rawat (256 runs) collected two half centuries and stroked a hundred to finish as the third-highest runs scorer of the tournament. A busy player, Rawat brought out sweeps as well as reverse sweeps during his hundred against India C where he played a lone hand. Only in his third first class season, the 23-year-old has the tools to use his repertoire of strokes against spin across formats.