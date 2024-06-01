 England's Brydon Carse banned for three months for betting violations | Crickit
England's Brydon Carse banned for three months for betting violations

AFP |
Jun 01, 2024 11:51 AM IST

Brydon Carse, who signed an England central contract in October, accepted the charges of placing 303 bets on various cricket matches between 2017 and 2019.

England paceman Brydon Carse has been banned from all cricket for three months for betting violations, it was announced Friday.

England's Brydon Carse during a practice session.(REUTERS)
England's Brydon Carse during a practice session.(REUTERS)

The 28-year-old, who was called into England's 50-over World Cup squad six months ago, was given a 16-month sanction -- 13 months of which have been suspended -- following an anti-corruption investigation by the English game's Cricket Regulator.

Carse, who signed an England central contract in October, accepted the charges of placing 303 bets on various cricket matches between 2017 and 2019, though not on games in which he was playing.

As a result, the Durham quick still contravened integrity rules meaning no "professional participant" (player, coach or other support staff) is permitted to bet on any cricket anywhere in the world.

South Africa-born Carse, a veteran of 17 white-ball internationals for England, will now be suspended immediately from playing in any cricket until August 28.

But provided he does not commit any further anti-corruption offences over the next two years, Carse will not face any further sanctions.

"Whilst these bets were several years ago, that is no excuse and I take full responsibility for my actions," Carse said in a statement on Durham's website.

"I would like to thank the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board), Durham Cricket and the PCA (England's Professional Cricketers' Association) for their support during this difficult time for me.

"I will be working hard in the next 12 weeks to ensure that I repay that support on the field when I am able to return to playing."

An ECB spokesperson said: "We take these matters extremely seriously and do not condone any form of anti-corruption breach in cricket.

"We support the Cricket Regulator's decision and their consideration of the mitigating factors in Brydon's case.

"He has co-operated and shown remorse for his actions. We are satisfied that Brydon has shown growth in the five years since this breach and has demonstrated a greater understanding of his responsibilities.

"We are hopeful that his case can serve as an educational example for other cricketers."

Carse's most recent appearance for England came during a one-day international against the West Indies in Antigua in December last year.

His ban effectively rules him out of a Test debut this season, with the last of England's six matches in the format in their home summer, against Sri Lanka at The Oval starting on September 6, commencing just over a week after Carson's suspension ends.

News / Cricket News / England's Brydon Carse banned for three months for betting violations

