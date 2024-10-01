Explore
    Live

    England Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score: Match 9 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches, 2024 to start at 07:30 PM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Oct 1, 2024 6:31 PM IST
    England Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 9 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches, 2024. Match will start at 07:30 PM
    Venue : ICC Academy Ground No 2, Dubai

    England Women squad -
    Alice Capsey, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Heather Knight, Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Dani Gibson, Freya Kemp, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones, Bess Heath, Charlie Dean, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone
    New Zealand Women squad -
    Brooke Halliday, Georgia Plimmer, Suzie Bates, Leigh Kasperek, Melie Kerr, Sophie Devine, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Molly Penfold, Rosemary Mair    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 1, 2024 6:31 PM IST

    England Women vs New Zealand Women Match Details
