Focus on missteps after India women’s early World Cup exit

India’s elimination in the women’s ODI World Cup after South Africa’s last-ball win in the final league game has been pinned on misfortune after Deepti Sharma’s marginal no-ball in that over denied the 2017 finalists a wicket. Yet, there were warning signals in the build-up to the tournament where India won just three games, losing to three of the semi-finalists—Australia, England and South Africa.

Their other defeat came against hosts New Zealand, who had dominated India in a limited-overs series where India managed to win just one in the five-ODI series. India heavily depended on a few individuals, but could not click as a team.

The team comprising veterans in skipper Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami, Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana as well as youngsters Shafali Verma—she shone when India reached the 2020 T20 World Cup final in Australia—Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar and Yastika Bhatia had the potential to go all the way. But India did not settle on the ideal playing 11 till the end.

After the World Cup was postponed from 2021 due to the pandemic, BCCI sprang a surprise by re-appointing as coach Ramesh Powar, who was sacked in May 2021 amid team disunity. It was a clash with Raj during the 2018 T20 World Cup in the West Indies—India lost in the semis—that led to Powar’s removal. He returned for his second stint by replacing WV Raman, who had replaced Powar in 2018 and guided India to the 2020 T20 World Cup final.

It is known that India players were unhappy with Raman after the home series defeat to South Africa and wanted his removal. India’s dismal showing in the 2016 T20 World Cup at home too saw coach Purnima Rau’s removal, reportedly on the players’ request. Tushar Arothe then took over and guided the team to the 2017 ODI World Cup final, though he too was removed soon after.

Powar had seven months to build the squad for this World Cup by playing series against England, Australia and New Zealand. India lost to England and Australia. While some players featured in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL), others were asked to play in domestic tournaments with the selectors watching their performances.

In WBBL, Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues did well. The selectors though dropped Rodrigues and seasoned pacer Shikha Pandey for the World Cup. “Jemimah deserved to be in the team. Her presence would have made a great difference. The selectors have made blunders in the past and they should be held accountable for the dismal showing in the World Cup. Even after playing so many matches, they were still trying to figure out the right combination,” said former India cricketer Vanitha VR, who retired last month.

With Goswami out of the South Africa game due to a side strain, inexperienced pacers Pooja Vastrakar and Meghna Singh could not deliver the goods. Pandey, who could have been a better replacement, was not in the squad while Renuka Thakur was not picked in the 11.

The selection panel headed by Neetu David was criticised when it did not select Shafali for the ODI series against South Africa last year. David and fellow selector Aarti Vaidya were with the Cup squad in New Zealand.

While the other teams organised training camps, Powar held a boot camp in Dehradun in December. Vanitha said: “It was not really required. The team should have trained at NCA and worked on the skills. Practice matches could have helped find the right combination perhaps. Thereafter, players entered mandatory quarantine in Mumbai. So, they lacked preparation. The team management and selectors owe an explanation. Also, I feel the players did not give their 100% on the field. You have to beat teams like England and South Africa to reach the semi-finals.”

Former player Hemlata Kala refused to comment on Powar as coach. “It (his appointment) was CAC’s job. But I think the team fought well against SA. It could have been anybody’s game. Luck was on SA’s side. The early exit is unfortunate.”

On picking Renuka Thakur in the Cup squad over Shikha Pandey, Kala said: “Picking one player over the other is part of the process the selectors have to follow. Renuka is a fine player and has a bright future. Ifs and buts always arise after a loss. Now is the time to look ahead.”