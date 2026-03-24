Geoffrey Boycott rips into ECB for Ashes humiliation, asks ‘what planet’ they are on, says 'Rob Key must take all blame'

Former England cricketer Geoffrey Boycott launched a scathing attack on the England and Wales Cricket Board after it retained its leadership despite the “embarrassing and at times a farce” 1-4 Ashes defeat in Australia. Geoffrey Boycott accused Rob Key and Brendon McCullum of squandering a rare opportunity to win an Ashes series in Australia.

ECB chief executive Richard Gould conducted what he termed a “thorough review” of the tour, which ended in January, and said he had given “a lot of consideration” to “the right mix of leadership.” However, he confirmed that Rob Key, Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes would continue as managing director, head coach and Test captain respectively.

Boycott was left stunned by the decision.

"What planet is he on? Is he oblivious to what the majority of former England players and cricket journalists are saying? Gould says it will not be a popular decision to keep Brendon McCullum and he is damn right," Boycott wrote in his column for The Telegraph.

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The veteran of 144 international matches placed significant blame on Key, accusing him of allowing the situation to spiral.

"Rob Key, the men’s director of cricket, should take a lot of blame for allowing this situation to become so ingrained in the coach, the players and the backroom staff. He appointed McCullum, and he is his boss. Key has played Test cricket and lots of county cricket, so he has no excuse for doing nothing," he wrote.

"Like me, cricket supporters will be asking how McCullum and Key could make so many bad decisions on the Australian tour and yet the chief executive of English cricket decides there is no need to make any changes. Where is the accountability?"

Boycott also dismissed ECB’s assurances of improvement, warning that little would change under the same leadership.

"I’m sure they promised him they would do better, but leopards don’t change their spots, so it looks like we will get the same type of Test cricket. This summer, England will flatter by probably beating New Zealand and definitely beating Pakistan and our chief executive will preen himself saying “what a good job I did keeping Rob and Brendon”."

He went further, accusing Key and McCullum of squandering a rare opportunity to win an Ashes series in Australia.

"What can never be erased is that the incompetence of Key and McCullum sabotaged our chances of defeating Australia in Australia when they were at their most vulnerable and there for the taking – that sort of opportunity rarely comes along. These two were in charge of selection, pre-planning and the mindset of the players, and they blew it.

"And what should worry all of us is: can these two accept they got everything wrong in Australia, take constructive comments from ex-players and supporters, and up their game to win the Ashes in England in 2027?

"I ain’t convinced! Are you?"

While Boycott acknowledged McCullum’s positive influence, he argued that the dressing room culture has gone too far in the wrong direction.

"Nobody wants to see McCullum lose his job because we all respect, admire and appreciate what he has done for our England team. He has been a breath of fresh air for English cricket, freeing up the minds of the players and getting them to express themselves to give us some exciting cricket and magnificent wins.

I don’t say that lightly. It has been a joy to watch the transformation, seeing England smash some teams, but when they have come up against the big boys of India and Australia, they have self-destructed, making the same stupid mistakes.

The reason for that is the culture in the squad that McCullum has created for the players and coaching staff.

In trying to create a free-spirited team, he has made them too comfortable and complacent. They know they will not get dropped, whatever their performances or conduct on or off the field."