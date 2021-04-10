IPL 2021: Virat Kohli goes 'wow' as Glenn Maxwell lights up Chepauk with stunning sixes against Mumbai Indians-WATCH

Glenn Maxwell played an entertaining knock on his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) debut against Mumbai Indians (MI) as he sent a couple of huge sixes into the night sky during the opening match of Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season on Friday.

The Australian all-rounder scored 39 runs off 28 balls; an innings laced with 3 fours and 2 sixes. The shot that stood out the most was his reverse sweep six off MI leg-spinner Rahul Chahar. The moment arrived on the first ball of the 12th over when Maxwell fetched the leg-break from outside of the leg-stump to thump the ball over the deep point region. Even though pacer Marco Jansen, who is 6'8" and Maxwell found the top-edge of the bat, he was still able to muscle the ball over the ropes.

WATCH| MAXWELL REVERSE-SLOGS FOR SIX

Exactly six balls earlier in the same innings, Maxwell left skipper Virat Kohli amazed with a massive six that landed on the roof of Chepauk. Krunal Pandya bowled the delivery into his slot and Maxwell charged down the tracked and tonked the ball over long-on.

Glenn Maxwell goes HUGE in IPL opener 😮 pic.twitter.com/XlVPShz9xS — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) April 9, 2021





RCB won the first match of IPL 2021 by two wickets. Earlier in the day, Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to bowl first. MI 159/9 in 20 overs, with RCB's Harshal Patel headlining the innings with an impressive five-wicket haul.





In response, RCB stuttered over the line with a last-ball win. Wicketkeeper-batsman AB de Villiers smashed 48 off 27 to bail his team out of jail. He was run out in the last over but Harshal held his nerve to hit the winning runs.

MI play Kolkata Knight Riders next, while RCB take on Sunrisers Hyderabad.