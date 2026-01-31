Harry Brook takes a U-turn on his account of Wellington incident, gets credibility questioned : ‘Others were present’

England captain Harry Brook has backtracked on his account of last year’s late-night incident in Wellington, admitting that other players were with him - after previously insisting he was alone. Harry Brook attends a press conference. (AFP)

The change lands at a sensitive moment, with Brook currently in Sri Lanka preparing for the T20 World Cup in India, which begins on Saturday, 7 February.

In comments released this week, Brook acknowledged that his earlier version left out a key detail: teammates were present. In doing so, he owned the decision to mislead and tried to explain why.

“I accept responsibility for my actions in Wellington and acknowledge others were present that evening,” said Brook as quoted by BBC. “I regret my previous comments and my intention was to protect my team-mates from being drawn into a situation that arose as a result of my decisions. I have apologised and will continue to reflect on the matter. This has been a challenging period in my career, but one from which I am learning. I recognise I have more to learn regarding the off-field responsibilities that come with leadership and captaincy. I remain committed to developing in this area and to improving both personally and professionally,” he further added.

Harry Brook’s statement frames the false impression as a misguided attempt to shield others, while accepting the episode itself was born from his choices. The acknowledgement also reopens the timeline of what led to the confrontation - and who was close enough to be pulled into the story.

Also Read: Sanju Samson's own country: Admirers await special knock by local boy That is where Brook’s earlier comments to BBC Sport now look most exposed. In an interview last week, he declined to provide full detail about the Wellington incident, but repeatedly presented it as a solitary mistake, separate from the group.

“There was no intention of going out, no intention of putting ourselves in a tricky situation,” he said. I took it upon myself to go out for a few more and I was on my own there. I shouldn’t have been there. I was trying to get into a club and the bouncer just clocked me, unfortunately. I wouldn’t say I was leathered. I’d had one too many drinks.”

The contradiction is now explicit: ‘I was on my own there” versus “acknowledge others were present that evening”. That gap is what shifts the issue from a poor decision on a night out to a credibility problem - particularly for a leader trying to set standards inside England cricket team’s dressing room.

For England, the concern is not only the incident itself, but the distraction it creates and the precedent it sets. A captain is expected to manage reputations, and to be dependable when the story gets uncomfortable.