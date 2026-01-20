Harshit Rana shows his true firepower at last, validating Gautam Gambhir’s backing to fill India's crucial gap

Harshit Rana’s journey in Indian cricket over the past year has been remarkable. The right-arm pacer earned his first call-up for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2023-24 and later surprised many when he was chosen ahead of Mohammed Siraj for the Champions Trophy squad. His stock rose further under Gautam Gambhir, who became India’s coach after a successful stint mentoring Kolkata Knight Riders, where he had worked closely with Rana. His inclusion across all formats raised some eyebrows. Rana is categorised as one of the few all-format players in the current Indian setup - an ace that even players like Shubman Gill, Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shreyas Iyer are still striving to achieve. Harshit Rana was one of the positives for India in the New Zealand ODIs. (AP)

Though Harshit has yet to make a big impact in Test cricket, he has steadily made his mark in the white-ball formats, becoming a regular in India’s playing XI. His ability to bat lower down the order has helped him move up the pecking order, adding more depth to the team beyond his pace bowling. Rana first showed his batting under pressure in T20Is at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, scoring a crucial 35 runs and demonstrating the extra firepower he brings. India has long struggled to find a lower-order batter who can support a top-order player and keep the innings alive. Rana’s recent performances suggest he could finally fill that gap and give the team a reliable option in the lower middle order.

He took his game to the next level in the recent ODI series against New Zealand. In Vadodara, during a tricky chase, Rana scored a vital 29, striking a couple of boundaries and sixes to inject momentum into the innings. But his defining moment came in the series decider, where he truly unleashed his batting prowess on the big stage. With India’s back against the wall, he crafted a brilliant maiden half-century, scoring 52 off 43 balls, including four sixes and four fours. His innings was instrumental in stitching a 99-run partnership with Virat Kohli, giving India a fighting chance.

Unfortunately, Rana’s dismissal triggered a lower-order collapse, and India fell short, suffering a heavy defeat. Yet, the innings firmly established Rana as a force to be reckoned with in limited-overs cricket, proving that he can turn games and thrive under pressure.

India may have lost the series, but Harshit Rana’s batting emerged as a major positive, earning praise from fans and critics alike. Gambhir also received recognition for backing the young pacer when most were questioning his place. Even as former cricketers like Krishnamachari Srikkanth openly criticised Rana, Gambhir stood firmly behind his player, publicly defending him and calling out the critics.

"It's shameful that someone wanting to run his YouTube channel is targeting a 23-year-old. If you want to target me, do it. I can handle it, but trolling a 23-year-old kid for YouTube views is shameful," said Gambhir in a press conference. "His (Rana's) father is not a selector. He has played cricket on his own merit. Don't target these young boys."

Beyond his batting, Harshit has established himself as a genuine wicket-taking option for India in ODIs, particularly with the new ball. In just 14 matches, he has already picked up 26 wickets, the third-highest by an Indian bowler over the same number of games.

Most wickets for India after the first 14 ODIs 32 - Ajit Agarkar

27 - Irfan Pathan

26 - Harshit Rana*

25 - Prasidh Krishna

24 - Ravi Ashwin

24 - Jasprit Bumrah

Even with his many positives, Harshit still has a long way to go in his death bowling. In the third ODI against New Zealand, he gave away 26 runs in the two overs he bowled at the death. Under pressure, he struggled to maintain a consistent line, and while trying to use slower deliveries, he often bowled them in predictable areas. Improving this part of his game is crucial if he wants to secure a regular place in the Indian team. At this stage, fans and critics are quick to turn if mistakes continue. Getting his plans right at the death will be key for Rana to establish himself as a reliable, all-format performer for India.