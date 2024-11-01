New Delhi [India], : Mumbai Indians famed speedster Jasprit Bumrah doesn't see his overs as "gold," the 31-year-old just sees it as a "responsibility" that he has to carry out. "I don't look at my overs as gold...,": Jasprit Bumrah reveals his pragmatic approach while bowling

Five-time Indian Premier League champions MI decided to retain their 'Fab Four' by shelling out a hefty amount from their ₹120 crore purse ahead of the mega auction.

Along with Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav, Bumrah was among the five players who were retained by the franchise ahead of IPL 2025.

Ahead of the new season, Bumrah brought out the competitiveness hidden inside him and laid out their intentions of restoring their glory by taking a shot at lifting the IPL trophy.

"So you have to accept the good with the bad. So whenever you win, you accept, you start from zero. So whenever you lose, you start from zero. That's the beauty of this sport. We have been successful in the past, and we know how to win championships," Bumrah said in a video posted by MI on its social media handles.

"So, not to look at the championship now, look at yourself trying to rectify the mistakes and try to take on the positive. So, that is what has always worked first. I think that is something that we'll focus on, and, hopefully, with the positives, we'll get good results," he added.

Since introducing himself to the world in 2016 and catching everyone's eye with his unique action, Bumrah has gone from strength to strength with his sheer class.

The signs were always present about Bumrah's greatness when he cleaned up the Indian stalwart Virat Kohli to claim his maiden scalp in the Indian Premier League.

The 31-year-old who has always trusted in his ability never wanted to be just a "cricketer". The crafty quick always wants to contribute more and do special things whenever he steps up on the field.

"The winning mentality is always there because you're playing sport to win. If you are just there to participate, it doesn't really land up well, according to me. So for me, I have a lot of belief in my ability. That's always been the case when I was a child, and I didn't want to be just any cricketer. I wanted to contribute more. I wanted to do special things. I don't look at my overs as gold. I look at my overs as a responsibility," he remarked.

Bumrah first broke through the MI set-up when he was a 19-year-old youngster, eager to learn things from the legends who donned the jersey and sought success.

But after turning 31, the role has reversed. Now, it is Bumrah who has become the person who imparts knowledge to the teenagers who come in looking to earn a name for themselves.

"It feels good. I came here as a 19-year-old teenager, and now I'm going to turn 31. Now I have a son, so it has been a complete journey, and I'm happy that the journey is continuing, and no better feeling. When I came, all the legends of the game were here, and I used to ask a lot of questions," he said.

"So, now, slowly, the road is changing, and a lot of youngsters are coming into our team who are eight years or nine years younger than me. So I always feel happy to help because I got a lot of help when I started, so I am always willing to help and always trying my best to contribute in whatever way I can, whenever I can," Bumrah noted.

