IND A vs SA A: Rahul Chahar loses temper, throws sunglasses after umpire denies LBW appeal - VIDEO

In the ongoing clash between India A and South Africa A, Rahul Chahar lost his cool after a LBW appeal by the spinner was turned down by the umpire. The 22-year-old, who ended up conceding the most number of runs among the Indian bowlers, was not happy with the decision as he snapped at the official, throwing his sunglasses in anger.

The incident took place in the final delivery of the 128th over of the Proteas innings on Day 2 as wicket-keeper batter Sinethemba Qeshile was on strike. As per the footage available on social media the ball seemed to go a bit above the stumps, but the bowler remained confident about it striking the wickets.

Soon after the delivery the umpire was seen having a chat with the Indian spinner.

Rahul Chahar might get pulled up here, showing absolute dissent to the umpires call.



A double appeal and throwing his equipment. #SAAvINDA



Footage credit - @SuperSportTV pic.twitter.com/TpXFqjB94y — Fantasy Cricket Pro (@FantasycricPro) November 24, 2021

Chahar bowled a total of 28.3 overs in which he conceded 125 runs as South Africa A piled a gigantic 509/7 on the board. The bowler picked one wicket.

Meanwhile, Navdeep Saini and Arzan Nagwaswalla shared two wickets each, while India's new pace sensation Umran Malik scalped one.

In response, India got off to a blistering start with opener Prithvi Shaw adding 48 in just 45 balls. Captain Priyank Panchal scored 96, while Abhimanyu Easwaran scored 103.

At the close of play on Day 3, India A were batting on 308/4 and are still trailing by 201 runs.

Baba Aparajith and wicketkeeper-batter Upendra Yadav are present at the crease and will resume India's charge in the final day of the contest.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON