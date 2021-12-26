IND vs SA: KL Rahul joins Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli in elite list with magnificent century in Centurion

Indian opener KL Rahul on Sunday scripted a massive feat during the opening day of the first Test against South Africa at the Centurion as he notched up his seventh Test century.

Rahul became only the second Indian opener to score a century in a Test in South Africa after Wasim Jaffer had amassed 116 in the 2007 series in Cape Town. He also joined Australia's David Warner and West Indies great Chris Gayle to become the third visiting opener in Test cricket to score a century at the Centurion and 54th touring batter to reach the three-figure mark in a Test in South Africa.

Rahul now has a century in all the countries he has played in - two in England and one each in Australia, India, Sri Lanka. West Indies and now South Africa.

Rahul also joined two Indian batting legends Sachin Tendulkar and present Indian Test captain Virat Kohli in an elite list to become the third batter from his country to score a century in South Africa's citadel, and 11th overall.

India made a perfect start to the opening Test at the SuperSport park with the opening pair of Rahul and Mayank scoring a 117-run stand. With the partnership, India ended their 11-year wait as the pair become the third opening combination to achieve the feat in a Test in South Africa.

En route to the feat, Mayank had scored his sixth half-century before a dubious DRS review ended his stay at the crease for 60 runs.

India then lost Cheteshwar Pujara for a rare golden duck before the fourth-wicket stand between Rahul and Kohli revived India once again with an 82-run stand where the 33-year-old scored 35 before falling to Lungi Ngidi as his century drought continued in international cricket.

India are chasing their maiden Test series win in South Africa. In their previous seven visits to the Rainbow Nation, India lost six times while one ended in a draw.

