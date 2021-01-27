India vs England: Joe Root & co. arrive in Chennai ahead of Test series - WATCH

The England cricket team led by captain Joe Root arrived in Chennai on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming four-Tests series against India. The players along with the support staff flew to India from Sri Lanka where England recently won the two-match Test series 2-0.

According to the news agency ANI, the England cricket team will be undergoing a mandatory six-day quarantine period as per ICC Covid-19 protocols. The team will be staying at Hotel Leela Palace in Chennai.

📍 Chennai, India@root66 and the team have arrived in India ahead of our four-match Test series 🇮🇳🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/GT06p9Ru4u — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 27, 2021





Stokes arrived in India with the other members of the squad who were not a part of the Sri Lanka series. The practice for the full squad will commence for the first time on Tuesday -- February 2.

The first Test of the series will be played from February 5th at MA Chidambaram Stadium in the city. The 2nd Test will also be played at the same venue starting from February 12th.

This will be the first international cricket series in India since the sports came to a halt last year in March due to outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

England squad for first two Tests against India: Joe Root (Yorkshire) (captain), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), James Anderson (Lancashire), Dom Bess (Yorkshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Rory Burns (Surrey), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Ben Foakes (Surrey), Dan Lawrence (Essex), Jack Leach (Somerset), Dom Sibley (Warwickshire), Ben Stokes (Durham), Olly Stone (Warwickshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire).

