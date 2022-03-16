India vs England, Women’s World Cup 2022 Highlights: India fight to the end but England get back to winning ways

India vs England, Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 Highlights: Jhulan Goswami and Meghna Singh both managed to dismiss England openers Tammy Beaumont and Dani Wyatt early as India look to defend a target of 135. Jhulan thus became the first to take 250 wickets in women's ODIs. However, Nat Sciver then smashed 45 runs in 46 balls to all but ensure that England don't slip up in the chase. England captain Heather Knight played the anchor's role and scored an unbeaten half century in the chase as they wrapped it up with four wickets and nearly 20 overs to spare.

