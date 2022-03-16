India vs England, Women’s World Cup 2022 Highlights: India fight to the end but England get back to winning ways
- India vs England, Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 highlights: India took six wickets but England managed to chase down a lowly target of 135 with nearly 20 overs to spare.
India vs England, Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 Highlights: Jhulan Goswami and Meghna Singh both managed to dismiss England openers Tammy Beaumont and Dani Wyatt early as India look to defend a target of 135. Jhulan thus became the first to take 250 wickets in women's ODIs. However, Nat Sciver then smashed 45 runs in 46 balls to all but ensure that England don't slip up in the chase. England captain Heather Knight played the anchor's role and scored an unbeaten half century in the chase as they wrapped it up with four wickets and nearly 20 overs to spare.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mar 16, 2022 11:43 AM IST
That's that! England beat India by 4 wickets
England (136/6 in 31.2 overs) beat India (134 all-out) by 4 wickets in Mount Maunganui
Ecclestone pulls a short ball from Meghna to the boundary to finish the chase off. England are back in the reckoning in the World Cup and how. India did go down fighting and so they can take some motivation out of this game. Their batting may have dissapointed but their bowlers were on point and so was their fielding effort. Heather Knight remains unbeaten on 53 off 72.
-
Mar 16, 2022 11:40 AM IST
IND W vs ENG W Live Updates: Injury scare for Harmanpreet
Jhulan Goswami bowls the 31st over and Sophie Ecclestone pushes the fifth ball towards mid-on. Harmanpreet ensures that it is just a single but she seemed to have got her knee stuck in the ground when making the slide and stays down. The physio comes on, makes an assessment and takes Harmanpreet off the ground.
-
Mar 16, 2022 11:32 AM IST
India vs England Live: OUT! Two in the over Meghna
Catherine Brunt c Richa Ghosh b Meghna Singh 0 (2), England 128/6
Well that's her third wicket of the match. Meghna bangs it in short and Brunt gets a top edge. The ball loops up and Ghosh settles under it to take the catch. India fighting to the end here.
-
Mar 16, 2022 11:30 AM IST
India W vs England W Live: GONE!
Sophia Dunkley c Richa Ghosh b Meghna Singh 17 (21), England 128/5
Length ball outside off from Meghna and Dunkley gets an edge on it before it goes to Richa Ghosh. That's the end of an entertaining cameo.
-
Mar 16, 2022 11:27 AM IST
IND W vs ENG W Live: 13 runs off the 28th over!
Meghna Singh had given away just seven runs in five overs but Sophia Dunkley hit back to back fours off her before which Knight hit a boundary off the first ball of that over. England just 13 runs away now.
-
Mar 16, 2022 11:22 AM IST
India W vs England W Live Updates: 50 for Heather Knight
In a day of positives, this is one more that England would gladly take. She has got to her 23rd ODI half century in 66 balls and her team are cruising towards victory now.
-
Mar 16, 2022 11:12 AM IST
IND W vs ENG W Live score and updates: GONE! What a catch by Harmanpreet Kaur
Amy Jones c Harmanpreet b Gayakwad 10 (28), England 102/4 off 24.4 overs
Amy Jones tries to go again but mistimes it. It looked it had gotten clear of Harmanpreet but she leaps up and tries to take it with two hands. The ball nestles in her outstretched right hand and she falls back but manages to hold on to it. That would go down in the tournament's highlight reels.
-
Mar 16, 2022 11:11 AM IST
India W vs England W Live: SIX!
Amy Jones tees off and that is the first maximum of the England innings. She steps down, holds her shape and sends it over the ropes.
-
Mar 16, 2022 11:10 AM IST
IND W vs ENG W Live: England 95/3 after 24 overs
Need 40 runs to win off as many as 156 balls. Heather Knight has sped up her scoring rate a bit. It has all come together quite wonderfully today for her team.
-
Mar 16, 2022 11:01 AM IST
India W vs England W, Live score and updates: FOUR! Knight finding her touch
Knight brings out the reverse sweep against Deepti Sharma and sends the ball running to the boundary behind backward point. The target is well within reach and Knight is making use of the freedom to get some form. Good news for England as they skipper finally gets some runs in her kitty.
-
Mar 16, 2022 10:55 AM IST
IND W vs ENG W Live score and updates: England 80/3 after 20 overs
Amy Jones, who was brilliant for England behind the stumps, has joined her captain in the middle. Knight has scored 29 off 52 balls thus far, hitting one four after Sciver's dismissal. It has been a patient innings from Knight and her team certainly needs it to ensure there is no upset here.
-
Mar 16, 2022 10:43 AM IST
India W vs England W Live Updates: OUT! And Sciver falls!
Sciver c Jhulan b Vastrakar 45, England 69/3 in 17 overs
Well that wicket came out of nowhere. Sciver looks to work Vastrakar's length ball, which was the very next delivery after the boundary, to the on side, only ends up getting a leading edge and the ball floats up into the air and falls kindly into Jhulan's hands as she came running in from midwicket.
-
Mar 16, 2022 10:42 AM IST
IND W vs ENG W Live Updates: FOUR!
Nat Sciver is not hanging around. Length ball on off from Vastrakar and Sciver smashes that for a boundary.
-
Mar 16, 2022 10:35 AM IST
IND W vs ENG W Live score and updates: DRINKS
England are 59/2 off 15 overs, need 76 to win off 35 overs. India made a good start to this defence but Sciver may just have taken the game away from them here. It will take a spectacular collapse for England to lose it from here.
-
Mar 16, 2022 10:33 AM IST
IND W vs ENG W Live: 50 partnership!
Back-to-back fours from Nat Sciver off Sneh Rana and that marks the 50-partnership between her and Knight. Knight has scored just 13 off 30 balls in this partnership and Sciver has put England firmly in the ascendancy.
-
Mar 16, 2022 10:28 AM IST
India W vs England W Live: Boundaries dry up for England
Sneh Rana introduced into the attack in the 13th and she gives just two runs. England know they are not chasing the biggest of targets and they have two of their most experienced batters at the crease. But they will want to keep a good strike rate and thus far, India have been pretty clinical in the field.
-
Mar 16, 2022 10:16 AM IST
IND W vs ENG W Live score and updates: England 34/2 after 10 overs
-
Mar 16, 2022 10:13 AM IST
India vs England Live: 9 runs off the 9th over
Nat Sciver takes on Rajeshwari Gayakwad and gets a couple of boundaries with the sweep shot. She moves to 20 off 18 at the end of that over.
-
Mar 16, 2022 10:08 AM IST
IND W vs ENG W Live: England 24/2 after 8 overs
Rajeshwari Gayakwad has been brought into the attack. Jhulan and Meghna have given India as good as a start as they could have hoped for with those two early wickets and the fact that they have not really let England score freely.
-
Mar 16, 2022 10:03 AM IST
India W vs England W, Live score and updates: FOUR!
Welcome boundary for Heather Knight. Short from Jhulan and the England captain hooks to help the ball on its way. Jhulan lets out of a frustrated grunt after that shot.
England are 21/2 after 7 overs
-
Mar 16, 2022 09:57 AM IST
India W vs England W Live Updates: Lucky escape for Sciver
Full deliver on middle from Jhulan that Sciver tries to dive, it rolls off her pads and hits the stumps but the bails don't come off! Sciver is smiling and nodding, acknowledging that she got away with that one as the ball rests at the foot of the middle stump.
-
Mar 16, 2022 09:53 AM IST
IND W vs ENG W Live: FOUR! Sciver starts off with a boundary
Nat Sciver drives Goswami on the up wide of cover and the ball races away to the boundary. That was her first ball of the match and so she is off the mark with a four.
-
Mar 16, 2022 09:48 AM IST
India W vs England W Live Updates: OUT! Jhulan gets her 250th ODI wicket
Beaumont LBW b Goswami 1 (10), England 4/2
Well how about this. Huge shout for LBW and the umpire shakes her head. Mithali Raj goes for the DRS. It looked plumb so the umpire must have thought that the batter got something on it with the bat. As it turned out she didn't and the dangerous Tammy Beaumont has to go. That makes Jhulan Goswami the first to reach 250 wickets in women's ODIs.
-
Mar 16, 2022 09:38 AM IST
IND W vs ENG W Live score and updates: GONE! Wicket off the 1st ball for Meghna Singh
Wyatt c Sneh Rana b Meghna 1 (3), England 3/1 in 1.1 overs.
Brilliant catch from Sneh Rana at first slip. Wyatt was surprised by the bounce that Meghna got from outside off and the ball lobs to the right of first slip. Sneh Rana flings herself to take the catch behind her.
-
Mar 16, 2022 09:35 AM IST
India W vs England W, Live score and updates: Three runs in the 1st over
The first run comes off a wide after which both batters get off the mark with singles. Jhulan Goswami is one wicket away from taking 250 wickets in ODIs.
-
Mar 16, 2022 09:30 AM IST
IND W vs ENG W Live Updates: The players are back
Jhulan Goswami has the ball in her hand. Tammy Beaumont and Danni Wyatt are in the middle with the former taking strike.
-
Mar 16, 2022 09:23 AM IST
India W vs England W Live: Will India start with spin at one end
Former skipper and commentator Anjum Chopra feels that Sneh Rana will be one of the two bowlers who will be opening the attack for India. India's biggest hope would be that England would make mistakes if they prioritise wrapping up the chase as quickly as possible to boost their net run rate. But considering how they have gone about their job so far, it doesn't look like England would be giving away too many freebies.
-
Mar 16, 2022 09:05 AM IST
India W vs England W Live Updates: England need 135 to win
A very different England have turned up in Mount Maunganui today. They were relentless in the field, punishing India for the smallest of mistakes they make in their running between the wickets while the spinners, led by Charlie Dean, were clinical in ensuring that the opposition never could run away with the score. India have also been culpable with some poor shot-making. They have gone from scoring 317/8 in one match to being all out for 134 in the next.
-
Mar 16, 2022 09:00 AM IST
India W vs England W Live: OUT! Charlie Dean wraps it up
Meghna Singh b Dean 3 (12), India 134 all out
Charlie Dean finishes with 4/23. Meghan sweeps and misses the delivery that is quick and full. The ball crashes on to the stumps.
-
Mar 16, 2022 08:55 AM IST
IND W vs ENG W Live: Jhulan Goswami's cameo ends
Jhulan Goswami c Wyatt b Cross 20, India 129/9 in 33.5 overs
Jhulan smashes the ball straight into the hands of backward point and Cross gets a wicket. India down to their last wicket now.
-
Mar 16, 2022 08:49 AM IST
IND W vs ENG W Live score and updates: OUT! Another direct hit!
Richa Ghosh run out (Sciver) 33, India 123/8 in 33.1 overs
England have been relentless in the field and India pay for some loose running between the wickets. Jhulan turns the ball to mid-wicket and seems to signal for a single. Ghosh is quick off the balls but her senior partner turns around and sends her back. Replays show that her bat was still in the air by the time Sciver's throw hit the target.
-
Mar 16, 2022 08:41 AM IST
IND W vs ENG W Live score and updates: DRINKS!
India 120/7 off 32 overs. A recovery to a certain extent for India with Ghosh and Jhulan putting up 34 off 45 balls, India's best partnership of the match thus far. This match hasn't been short of entertainment so far, it has had everything from wickets, fours and sixes to lulls, streaky shots and run outs. What a turnaround this has been from England, particularly in the field.
-
Mar 16, 2022 08:39 AM IST
India W vs England W Live Updates: SIX!
Jhulan Goswami with the first maximum of the match and a what a shot it is. Full delivery outside off, Jhulan clears her front foot and sends it straight over the bowler's head for a six.
-
Mar 16, 2022 08:35 AM IST
IND W vs ENG W Live: FOUR!
Jhulan Goswami powers Dean down the ground for a boundary. This is a handy little partnership that is developing between the pair.
-
Mar 16, 2022 08:34 AM IST
India W vs England W Live Updates: 100 up for India
Richa Ghosh charges down the track and sends Cross over the covers for four. That and a single takes India's score to 103/7 at the end of 30 overs.
-
Mar 16, 2022 08:29 AM IST
India W vs England W Live: India 98/7 in 29 overs
Dealing in singles at the moment as Jhulan Goswami and Richa Ghosh take a couple off singles off the dangerous Dean to take their team within two runs off 100.
-
Mar 16, 2022 08:21 AM IST
India W vs England W Live Updates: FOUR!
Richa Ghosh steps down the pitch, gets underneath the bounce and sends Ecclestone over sweeper cover for four. Every boundary will be called a “pressure releasing" one as India hobble closer to the three-figure mark.
-
Mar 16, 2022 08:18 AM IST
India W vs England W, Live score and updates: OUT! Vastrakar falls this time
Flatter and quicker this time from Dean and the umpire raises his finger again. Vastrakar takes a review again but this time, she is plumb out. India are unravelling here.
-
Mar 16, 2022 08:16 AM IST
IND W vs ENG W Live: India overturn an LBW decision
The relentless Charlie Dean seemed to have trapped Vastrakar. The batter takes DRS and the replays show that the impact was outside leg stump. Not the greatest of shots from Vastrakar and she gets away with that one.
-
Mar 16, 2022 08:06 AM IST
IND W vs ENG W Live score and updates: OUT! Mandhana has to go!
Mandhana LBW b Ecclestone 45 (58), India 71/6 in 21.4 overs
It may be early in the game but “Is that the match?” seems to be a fair question already. Huge appeal from England and it is given. Mandhana goes for the review and the replays show that the impact was umpire's call and the ball was hitting the stumps. The review is upheld and England's celebrations show that they have got the wicket they were looking for the most.
-
Mar 16, 2022 08:03 AM IST
India W vs England W Live Updates: FOUR!
India's first boundary in what seems to be an eternity. Mandhana skips down the track and goes inside-out over extra cover for a much needed boundary.
-
Mar 16, 2022 07:57 AM IST
IND W vs ENG W Live Updates: India 66/5 after 20 overs
England absolutely bossing this passage of play. Mandhana has all the pressure in the world on her shoulders now. Half of her squad is back in the hut and she is the only one who has played a somewhat chanceless innings. Indeed the closest England came to dismissing her has been that run out opportunity off the first ball of the match.
-
Mar 16, 2022 07:49 AM IST
IND W vs ENG W Live score and updates: 2nd wicket in the same over for Dean!
Sneh Rana c Jones b Dean 0 (2), India 61/5 in 16.4 overs
Well what an inspired bowling change this has turned out to be from Knight. Full ball outside off that Sneh tries to drive, the ball stays straight and she only nicks it to the keeper. India in all kinds of trouble now.
-
Mar 16, 2022 07:48 AM IST
India W vs England W Live: OUT! Harmanpreet falls
Harmanpreet c Jones b Dean 14 (26), India 61/4 off 16.2 overs
Flighted ball outside off from Dean in her first over of the match and Harmanpreet gets a nick before the ball reaches the wicketkeeper.
-
Mar 16, 2022 07:35 AM IST
IND W vs ENG W Live score and updates: DRINKS!
India 55/3 in 14 overs, Mandhana 26 (39), Harmanpreet 12 (19); Shrubsole 2/20
It has been an absorbing passage of play. India lost three wickets within the first 10 wickets but these two have looked steady thus far. England would want both these players out as quickly as possible but they would certainly be weighing Mandhana's wicket as slightly more valuable at the moment, she has looked completely unfazed by all that has happened at the other end.
-
Mar 16, 2022 07:29 AM IST
IND W vs ENG W Live: FOUR! Harmanpreet gets going
A lovely cover drive and Harmanpreet moves into double digits. This partnership has moved into the 20s as well and India's 50 comes up off the next ball which goes for two.
-
Mar 16, 2022 07:27 AM IST
India W vs England W Live Updates: India 44/5 after 12 overs
Mandhana and Harmanpreet have been steady so far. The former has moved to 25 off 36 while Harmanpreet is on 6 off 11.
-
Mar 16, 2022 07:16 AM IST
India W vs England W Live: FOUR! Mandhana keeps going
Much needed boundary for India. Full from Shrubsole, Mandhana gets on the front foot and sends it wide of cover-point for four.
-
Mar 16, 2022 07:16 AM IST
India W vs England W, Live updates: Harmanpreet joins Mandhana
India were in a better position than this when the two came together in the match against the West Indies. Mandhana has looked good for her 17 off 28 thus far and India need a big innings from these two now more than ever.
-
Mar 16, 2022 07:09 AM IST
IND W vs ENG W Live score and updates: GONE! Deepti Sharma has been run out
England have been panned for their fielding over the past three matches but they are on fire here. Deepti Sharma goes for a tight single off the last ball of the ninth over and Kate Cross gets to the ball on time. She has all three stumps to aim at and Deepti is not even in the frame when the ball hits the target. The umpire lifted her finger straightaway and no arguments about that.
Deepti Sharma run out (Cross) 0 (10), India 28/3 in 8 overs
-
Mar 16, 2022 06:59 AM IST
IND W vs ENG W Live: OUT! Mithali Raj is gone
India are in a bit of trouble now. The replays showed that Sophia Dunkley had got her fingers safely beneath the ball and the third umpire stuck with the soft signal. India lose their captain.
Mithali Raj c Dunkley b Shrubsole 1 (5), India 25/2 after 5.2 overs
-
Mar 16, 2022 06:58 AM IST
India W vs England W Live Updates: Mithali could be in trouble
Mithali Raj has been caught at cover-point right after getting off the mark. The umpires send it upstairs with a soft-signal of out.
-
Mar 16, 2022 06:53 AM IST
IND W vs ENG W Live score and updates: Mandhana pulls one to the boundary
Mandhana waits for the ball to come to her and pulls it through backward square. She moves to 13 off 12 with that shot, India 23/1.
-
Mar 16, 2022 06:48 AM IST
IND W vs ENG W Live Updates: GONE! Bhatia is castled by Shrubsole
Bhatia tries to drive a ball that jags in. It goes between the bat and pad, takes a little inside edge and crashes on to the middle stump. That's 100 ODI wickets for Anya Shrubsole, Bhatia is out for 8 off 11 balls.
India 18/1 after 3.4 overs
-
Mar 16, 2022 06:46 AM IST
IND W vs ENG W Live: FOUR!
The first boundary of the day comes from the bat of Yastika Bhatia. Tucks it through the gap between mid-on and short mid-wicket and it races away on the practice pitches.
-
Mar 16, 2022 06:41 AM IST
India vs England Live: India 6/0 after 2 overs
No boundaries yet for Mandhana or Bhatia as the broadcasters show that Mithali Raj has got her book out for some quiet personal entertainment.
-
Mar 16, 2022 06:35 AM IST
India W vs England W Live: An eventful first ball
Brunt bowls the first ball and it crashes on Mandhana's pads. She was still recovering from that blow but her partner was already halfway down the pitch. Mandhana then sprints to the other then and luckily for her, the throw was off target.
-
Mar 16, 2022 06:32 AM IST
IND W vs ENG W Live: A slight delay at the start
Not sure what the delay is about. The players are done with their national anthems and have expressed their support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Katherine Brunt is standing at the start of her run-up. Nasser Hussain says in the commentary box that one of the players was “slightly ill” and they want to cleat that up. Brunt proceeds to go through her warm-ups.
-
Mar 16, 2022 06:29 AM IST
India W vs England W Live: India stick to Bhatia-Mandhana opening combination
The combination was first tried against New Zealand and worked very well against the West Indies. India will be hoping for more of the same from Smriti Mandhana and Yastika Bhatia.
-
Mar 16, 2022 06:20 AM IST
IND W vs ENG W Live Updates: “Greedy” Harmanpreet Kaur
Harmanpreet speaks to the host broadcaster. “Great achievement for me, I always want to do well for me. I think it was great that I have got the three centuries and now I am feeling more greedy. I am looking for more in this World Cup. Sometimes we struggle with injuries and all but for me it is important to bounce back and that's what I have been doing so far. Now I am absolutely fine, niggles are a part of life but for me it is important to come back strong. We did quite well in the last match and the same things we want to repeat.”
-
Mar 16, 2022 06:16 AM IST
India W vs England W Live Updates: Lot of respect for Heather Knight
The broadcasters aired a package on the England captain and Smriti Mandhana, who has played in the same team as Knight numerous times in England and Australia, was among the players who paid tribute. "Brilliant captain. Got to learn a lot about leadership when I played under her. Very calm and composed under pressure. She is a brilliant cricketer and amazing person," she said.
-
Mar 16, 2022 06:08 AM IST
India vs England Live: Unchanged eleven for India
Mithali Raj: We would have batted first given it's a dry pitch. We are unchanged. We would like to be consistent and that has benefitted the team. With the sort of experience and exposure of being finalists in the T20 World Cup and with a lot of them playing in the Big Bash League as well, it helps in such situations.
India: Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj(c), Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh(w), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
England: Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight(c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones(w), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Anya Shrubsole
-
Mar 16, 2022 06:04 AM IST
IND W vs ENG W Live: Toss update
Heather Knight has decided to get her team to bowl first after winning the toss. Both teams are unchanged.
-
Mar 16, 2022 05:59 AM IST
India W vs England W Live:
The last match between these two teams in a 50-over World Cup was in the final itself of the 2017 tournament. It was a thrilling match, although Indian fans won't remember it too fondly. At the same time, the match was a culmination of a tournament in which the likes of Harmanpreet Kaur became household names as well. England were restricted to 228/7 and India were actually cruising at 191 for the loss of 3 wickets. Then came a collapse of epic proportions as India folded for just 219 runs and England's Anya Shrubsole took as many as six wickets.
-
Mar 16, 2022 05:49 AM IST
IND vs ENG W: The spectacular turnaround
While Harmanpreet and Mandhana's partnership had helped India score a mammoth 317/8, it did look like the West Indies were well on their way to chasing that target down. They had raced to 100/0 in just over 12 overs but then came the collapse. The West Indies were eventually all out for just 162 in 40.3 overs.
-
Mar 16, 2022 05:43 AM IST
India W vs England W Live: Mandhana's heart-warming gesture
Smriti Mandhana shared a 184-run stand with Harmanpreet in India's match against the West Indies, herself scoring 123 off 119 balls. She was declared player of the match for her innings but she then decided to share the award with Harmanpreet.
-
Mar 16, 2022 05:33 AM IST
India vs England Live: England lead recent head-to-head record
But India had won the most recent ODI between the two teams. India had beaten England by four wickets in Worcester on July 3 last year, with Deepti Sharma taking three wickets to dismiss the hosts for 219 and Mithali then starring with an unbeaten 75 to lead India to victory.
-
Mar 16, 2022 05:28 AM IST
IND W vs ENG W Live: The importance of Mithali Raj
The skipper has come under fire from fans for her low strike rate but here is former fast bowler and columnist Snehal Pradhan explaining how she provides India some much needed flexibility.
-
Mar 16, 2022 05:21 AM IST
India W vs England W Live Updates: India's big-tournament player
Harmanpreet Kaur had last scored a century in the 2017 World Cup and was in all kinds of pressure coming into the 2022 tournament. She has responded by scoring 71 in a losing cause against New Zealand and then scoring 109 in India's previous match against the West Indies. If she is going to continue in this vein of form, India would become one of the teams to beat in the tournament.
-
Mar 16, 2022 05:06 AM IST
Hello and Welcome!
We are into the 15th match of the Women's ODI World Cup and today, India take on the struggling defending champions England in Mount Maunganui. India are fresh off a dominant win over the West Indies while England face the prospect of being knocked out after this match due to their defeat to South Africa in a match that was held at this venue.
