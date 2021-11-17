India vs New Zealand 1st T20 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch IND vs NZ 1st T20I Live on TV and Online

Team India, for the first time under new head coach Rahul Dravid and permanent T20I captain Rohit Sharma, will take on New Zealand in the first match of the three-match T20I series in Jaipur on Wednesday, November 17. While the Black Caps head into the series on the back of a painful defeat to Australia in the final, the India side will be eager to put behind a dismal T20 World Cup campaign. The two sides last met during the Super 12 stage of the marquee event and it was the ‘Men in Black' that triumphed their counterparts with an 8-wicket win. However, the last time these sides locked horns in a T20I bilateral series, India blanked the-then host New Zealand 5-0. Both teams, as a result, have all to play for in the next few days.

In the meantime, let's take a look at the live streaming details of the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I:

Where is the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match taking place?

The India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match will take place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, India.

At what time does the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match begin?

The India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match begins at 7:00 PM IST on Wednesday (November 17). Toss will take place at 6:30 PM.

Where to watch the live coverage of the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match?

The India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

How to watch the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match online?

The online streaming of the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match will be available on the Hotstar app and the website. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the T20 World Cup semi-final match IND vs NZ here at hindustantimes.com/cricket