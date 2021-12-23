IND vs SA: Rishabh Pant 3 dismissals away from breaking MS Dhoni's impressive wicketkeeping record in Test cricket

After a much-needed break from the Test series against New Zealand, Rishabh Pant will be back in action for the South Africa series. Pant is likely to replace Wriddhiman Saha, who scored a crucial fifty for India in the second Test against the Kiwis at Mumbai, and his return will bolster the Indian batting line-up which will up against a strong challenge against the hosts.

It requires no rocket science to determine how rapidly Pant has established himself in Test cricket, especially since his comeback into the Test team during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy last year. Besides producing blazing knocks with the bat, Pant's wicketkeeping has witnessed a drastic improvement, one that has been widely acknowledged by several cricketing greats.

When he takes the field against South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion, Pant will have the opportunity to go past the great MS Dhoni to achieve a unique record. Pant, with 97 dismissals (89 catches and eight stumpings), is only three more away from completing a century, and if he gets there, the 24-year-old would become the quickest Indian wicketkeeper to effect 100 Test dismissals.

MS Dhoni leads the chart. (SI)

Dhoni took 36 Tests to get there, but if Pant is able to reach the landmark in Centurion, he would do it 10 matches quicker than the former India captain since this will be only his 26th Test. Besides, the first Test would also mark Pants 50th First-Class match.

Over the last one year, Pant has been incredible with both bat and gloves, playing some sensational innings against Australia and England and successfully taking some screamers behind the wicket. This will be Pant's maiden Test against South Africa though. The last time India played South Africa in a Test series – in late 2019 at home – even though Pant was part of the squad, it was Wriddhiman Saha who was preferred over the youngster to keep wicket.