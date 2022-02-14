‘Worth the wait’: India's legendary pacer eager to watch Bumrah-Archer ‘bowl in tandem’ in IPL

After roping in Jofra Archer on Day 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction, Mumbai Indians' (MI) Director of Cricket Operations Zaheer Khan can't wait to see the England speedster pairing up with Jasprit Bumrah on the pitch.

Archer, however, is unavailable for the upcoming edition due to injury, but Khan feels it will be worth the wait when the duo start bowling in tandem for the franchise in the T20 league.

"You are eagerly waiting for the partnership to go on the field and so am I. To see two legendary fast bowlers bowling in tandem and I'm glad that it seems possible and will be worth the wait," Khan was quoted as saying in a report in ANI.

Despite not being available, Archer generated good interests from multiple franchises before he was finally purchased by MI for ₹8 crore. The England pacer will only start playing for the franchise from the next season.

The five-time IPL winners also got hold of Singapore's swashbuckling batter Tim David, who many think is the perfect fit in the absence of Hardik Pandya. The Singaporean-Australian cricketer was sold to MI for ₹8.25 crore.

Sharing his views on acquiring David, Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene said: "He is a hot property at the moment and is known to be a hard hitter. We knew we had funds available and a lot of the Hundred players were the target for us. Just like Bumrah-Archer combo with the ball, Pollard-David can be a combo with the bat."

Meanwhile, the franchise also made the costliest purchase in the form of young wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan, who was bought for ₹15.25 crore.

"Ishan Kishan is an Indian batter and he bats left-handed. We always back ourselves when we see talent, Ishan is 23 years old, he is a great aspect of the franchise and that is why we as a franchise value him. It is the dynamics of the auction, this is what auctions are, we are very happy to have him. Ishan has worked hard and he has evolved. We are looking forward to it," added Jayawardene.

