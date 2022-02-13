IPL auction: Pandya brothers to play in opposite ranks for first time; here's what Hardik said

The upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be the first time, all-rounders Hardik Pandya and brother Krunal will be seen in opposite ranks. While fast-bowling all-rounder Hardik will lead Gujarat Titans in their debut campaign, Krunal will be seen delivering his services for Lucknow Super Giants in the T20 tournament.

Hardik was quick to react when his brother was roped in by the Super Giants on Day 1 of the mega auction. He took to Instagram and wrote: "See you on the other side my bro.”

FOLLOW | IPL Auction 2022 Today Live Updates

Prior to this both the all-rounders represented the Mumbai Indians.

Krunal had entered the auction for a base price of ₹2 crore. Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings were the franchises that initially showed interest in getting the all-rounder, engaging in an intense bidding battle that soared the player's value beyond ₹5 crore.

Also Read | 'We have three great leaders now': Mike Hesson on new captain after RCB rope in 37-year-old veteran

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants then joined the proceedings as his price soared above ₹7 crore. Gujarat Titans too showed interest in the all-rounder when his price reached ₹7.25 crore.

The Super Giants eventually won the bidding war and drafted the player for ₹8.25 crore.

Krunal has so far featured in 84 IPL matches so far, in which he has accumulated 1143 runs, and 51 wickets.