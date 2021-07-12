Ireland vs South Africa 1st ODI abandoned due to rain
The first ODI between Ireland and South Africa in Dublin was called off due to persistent rain on Sunday. The match was abandoned shortly after 5:10 pm local time with not enough time for the visitors to be set a shortened target.
Temba Bavuma-led South Africa won the toss and asked the hosts to bat first. Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie top-scored with 65 off 79 balls, including six boundaries. He shared a second-wicket stand of 87 with opener William Porterfield (63), who hit nine fours. Right-arm pacer Kagiso Rabada took 2-43 off 8.2 overs. Ireland had 195-4 off 40.2 overs when play was halted and then had to be called off.
The second match of the three-game series will be played at the same venue on Tuesday. The teams will also play three Twenty20 Internationals.
