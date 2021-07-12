Home / Cricket / Ireland vs South Africa 1st ODI abandoned due to rain
Ireland vs South Africa 1st ODI abandoned due to rain

The second match of the three-game series will be played at the same venue on Tuesday. The teams will also play three Twenty20 Internationals.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 10:20 AM IST

The first ODI between Ireland and South Africa in Dublin was called off due to persistent rain on Sunday. The match was abandoned shortly after 5:10 pm local time with not enough time for the visitors to be set a shortened target.

Temba Bavuma-led South Africa won the toss and asked the hosts to bat first. Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie top-scored with 65 off 79 balls, including six boundaries. He shared a second-wicket stand of 87 with opener William Porterfield (63), who hit nine fours. Right-arm pacer Kagiso Rabada took 2-43 off 8.2 overs. Ireland had 195-4 off 40.2 overs when play was halted and then had to be called off.

(With PTI Inputs)

