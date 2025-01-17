New Delhi [India], : Justice Arun Mishra was appointed as the Ombudsman and Ethics Officer of the Board of Control for Cricket in India on Thursday. Justice Arun Mishra appointed as Ombudsman and Ethics Officer of BCCI

Justice Arun Mishra was selected in the Bar Council M.P. with record votes in 1989 and 1995. He was elected as the youngest Chairman of the Bar Council of India in 1998-99. He was appointed Judge of the High Court of Madhya Pradesh on October 25, 1999, and was appointed as the Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court on November 26, 2010. Arun Mishra was also appointed as the Chief Justice of the High Court at Calcutta on December 14, 2012.

Earlier on Sunday, former first-class cricketer Devajit Saikia was announced as the replacement of Jay Shah who took over the role of ICC Chairman last year as the new secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India during the Special General Meeting .

On the other hand, Prabhtej Singh Bhatia was elected as the Treasurer of the Indian Cricket Board.

Saikia is a former first-class cricketer, having represented Assam in the 1990-91 season, scoring 53 runs in four matches. He brings with him experience in cricket administration, having been the BCCI joint secretary and secretary of the Assam Cricket Association . After the election of the former BCCI secretary to the position of International Cricket Council , he was the acting interim secretary of BCCI.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India held a special general meeting of its board on Sunday during which the new secretary and treasurer of the body were elected, sources from the board said.

Notably, Jay Shah, the previous BCCI secretary, took over as the chairman of the International Cricket Council from December 1 onwards.

This development comes ahead of the upcoming home series against England, where India will play 5 T20Is followed by 3 ODIs.

Top seamer Mohammed Shami made a return to the India squad as the Board of Control for Cricket in India on Saturday announced the 15-member squad for the upcoming T20I series against England.

The five-match T20I series will kick off on January 22 in Kolkata. The second and third matches will be held on January 25 and 28 in Chennai and Rajkot, respectively. The fourth game of the series will be played on January 31 in Pune. Mumbai will host the final match of the T20I series on February 2.

India's squad for the T20I series: Suryakumar Yadav , Sanju Samson , Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel , Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel .

