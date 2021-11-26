Kapil Dev names Indian duo as his favourite all-rounders, makes big claim about Rahul Dravid's appointment as head coach

The legendary Kapil Dev, is, without a shadow of a doubt, India’s greatest all-rounder. Since his retirement in 1994, many cricketers have come and gone but none has been able to even come close to replicating Kapil’s exploits for India. The closest that comes to him is Hardik Pandya, who has even drawn parallels with Kapil, but those notions have been put to rest following the all-rounder’s patchy form off late.

Kapil was one of the four greatest all-rounder of his era, along with Imran Khan, Ian Botham and Richard Hadlee. But who from the current lot of cricketers does Kapil consider the greatest all-rounder of this generation? Well, India’s first World Cup-winning has listed two names, both from the Indian team.

"I just go to watch cricket these days and enjoy the game. I don't see from your perspective. My job is to enjoy the sport. I would say Ashwin, hats off to him," Kapil said at the Royal Calcutta Golf Course in Kolkata.

"Jadeja too... What a fabulous cricketer he is, but unfortunately, he has improved as a batter and come down as a bowler to me. When he started, he was a far better bowler but now he's a far better batter. Every time India needs him, he will get runs. But he's not performing as a bowler," Kapil said.

Kapil weighed in on the appointment of Rahul Dravid as the new head coach of the Indian team, saying the 48-year-old will be more successful in his new role than he was as a batter for India during his 16-year-long career.

"He's a good man, a good cricketer. He will do a better job as a coach than as a cricketer because in cricket nobody has done better than him. I'm just keeping my fingers crossed," Kapil said. "You can't just judge one after his debut, you don't go by one performance. Over a period of time, what Rahul will do, we will come to know. You only think positive."