KKR under BCCI's scrutiny for using Varun Chakaravarthy despite reported hairline fracture

The Indian Premier League 2026 has reached its decisive phase, where player availability and the fitness of crucial players are of utmost importance for franchises and national teams, given the long international calendar ahead. Amid this, the long-standing feud between the national team setup and franchise cricket continues, with the latest concerns and debates arising over the usage of an Indian national team bowler by Kolkata Knight Riders despite the player dealing with an injury, as KKR bid to make a comeback into the top-four spots with their latest 29-run win against Gujarat Titans on Saturday, May 16, at the iconic Eden Gardens. Varun Chakaravarthy's usage by KKR despite injury has not gone down well with the BCCI. (AP)

Kolkata Knight Riders, who are still alive in the race for a qualification spot with 11 points on the table and two group-stage matches left, came under scrutiny after their latest win while defending 248 against the GT side led by Shubman Gill.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reportedly raised questions about KKR using their mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy for his full quota of 4 overs despite him having a left toe hairline fracture. The spinner had suffered the injury against Delhi Capitals on May 8, where he had to limp off the field, and was also forced to sit out KKR’s next crucial fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

This was not the first occasion this season that Chakravarthy was used despite an injury, as he was also used earlier in the season despite fractures to his left hand.

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BCCI not happy with Varun's overuse by KKR The news concerning the 34-year-old bowler has reportedly not gone down well within the Indian national team setup, especially considering the prominent position Chakravarthy holds in India’s T20I side as a centrally contracted player. His role was crucial in India’s triumph at the T20 World Cup 2026, with an intense international schedule lined up post-IPL across Ireland and England.

“I know for a fact that KKR physio is in touch with Team India physio [Kamlesh Jain]. There has been a communication from KKR to BCCI that in a previous match, Varun injured his left foot while saving a boundary. It is understood that he has a hairline fracture. I believe as a centrally contracted player of the BCCI, his fitness is paramount and the BCCI medical team could intervene. Jain might be asked as to what was the input from the KKR medical team," a BCCI official told PTI.

It remains to be seen what decisions will be taken next regarding Chakravarthy’s playing time, with KKR eyeing a comeback and the Indian team also looking to secure the long-term future and prominence of their mystery spinner, who will turn 35 in August 2026.

Varun Chakravarthy, however, has been crucial to the KKR bowling setup since he was acquired for INR 4 crore ahead of the 2020 season. Since making his debut in 2020, he has consistently delivered with his wicket-taking abilities, claiming 109 wickets for KKR while maintaining an exceptional economy rate of under 8. Despite his setbacks this season, he continues to play crucial game-changing roles, already picking up 10 wickets in 9 appearances, including his best figures of 3/14 against the Rajasthan Royals earlier in the season.