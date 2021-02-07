IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 'Virat Kohli got opened up': Mark Butcher explains how Dom Bess got India captain out
England off-spinner Dom Bess(Twitter)
England off-spinner Dom Bess(Twitter)
cricket

'Virat Kohli got opened up': Mark Butcher explains how Dom Bess got India captain out

India vs England: Mark Butcher said Dom Bess did well to keep Virat Kohli quiet before getting one to drift and bounce to find his inside edge.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 06:48 PM IST

Former England opener Mark Butcher explained the dismissal of India captain Virat Kohli to England off-spinner Dom Bess on Day 3 of India vs England first Test in Chennai.

Bess got one to turn and bounce just enough to get the inside edge of Kohli’s forward push and Ollie Pope at forward short leg took a good catch to give India a body blow on Sunday.

Butcher said Bess did well to keep Kohli quiet before getting one to drift and bounce to find his inside edge.

“The ball just drifted in to him and turned a little bit too. Keeping Kohli quiet was key and eventually, he got one to drift a little bit. Kohli just got opened up by that drift, there was a bit of bounce and Ollie Pope did the rest,” Butcher said on Star Sports after close of play.

Also Read | ‘That little line’: Gavaskar explains how Pant can become 'lot more consistent'

Butcher also praised off-spinner Dom Bess, who went on to pick the wickets of Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant after Kohli’s.

“What a wonderful moment there for Dom Bess. He continues to get better. Dom Bess has got something about him. He’s got that fire in him. He learns quickly, he’s by no means a finished article but he always makes one or two things happen. He at times gets a bit lucky too. He gets wickets with average deliveries as well,” Butcher added.

After England had posted a mammoth 578 in their first innings before pace bowler Jofra Archer removed both India openers to deny them a strong start to their reply.

Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara forged the only century-plus partnership of the innings but India still finished the day 321 behind.

Washington Sundar was unbeaten on 33 at stumps and Ravichandran Ashwin on eight with the hosts needing another 122 runs to avoid having to bat again if England enforce the follow-on.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england virat kohli dom bess
app
Close
**EDS: TWITTER IMAGE POSTED BY @BCCI ON SUNDAY, Feb. 7, 2021 ** Chennai: Indian players Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant run between the wickets during the 3rd day of first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium ,in Chennai, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. (BCCI/PTI Photo)(PTI02_07_2021_000060A)(PTI)
**EDS: TWITTER IMAGE POSTED BY @BCCI ON SUNDAY, Feb. 7, 2021 ** Chennai: Indian players Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant run between the wickets during the 3rd day of first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium ,in Chennai, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. (BCCI/PTI Photo)(PTI02_07_2021_000060A)(PTI)
cricket

England take control after sizzling Pant, calm Pujara's counter-attacking stand

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 06:03 PM IST
At stumps, India were 257 for 6 in reply to England's massive first innings score of 578 with 122 runs still needed to avoid the follow-on after Pant (91 off 88 balls) and Cheteshwar Pujara (73 off 143 balls) added 119 runs for the fifth wicket.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England off-spinner Dom Bess(Twitter)
England off-spinner Dom Bess(Twitter)
cricket

'Kohli got opened up': Butcher explains how Bess got India captain out

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 06:48 PM IST
India vs England: Mark Butcher said Dom Bess did well to keep Virat Kohli quiet before getting one to drift and bounce to find his inside edge.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Indies all-rounder Kyle Mayers(Twitter)
West Indies all-rounder Kyle Mayers(Twitter)
cricket

Debutant Kyle Mayers shatters records to help West Indies achieve a historic win

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 04:37 PM IST
Kyle Mayers became the first player to score a double ton on the fourth innings of a Test match on debut. The big left-hander remained unbeaten on 210 and also scored the winning runs in the dying stages of Day 5 on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Virat Kohli.(AP)
File image of Virat Kohli.(AP)
cricket

Not very often you see Virat being quiet: Laxman on how Bess got Kohli's wicket

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 06:43 PM IST
  • Bess got the important wickets of Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, and Rishabh Pant and it swung the match in England’s favour.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sunil Gavaskar and Rishabh Pant.(Getty/AP)
Sunil Gavaskar and Rishabh Pant.(Getty/AP)
cricket

‘That little line’: Gavaskar explains how Pant can become 'lot more consistent'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 06:10 PM IST
  • Pant targeted England spinner Jack Leach. Pant needed just 41 balls to reach the score of 50 as Leach conceded 59 runs in the first 6 overs he bowled. He even hit Leach for four sixes in an over.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian player Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the 3rd day of first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.(PTI)
Indian player Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the 3rd day of first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.(PTI)
cricket

'We have had some soft dismissals': Cheteshwar Pujara on India's batting

By hindustantimes.com | PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 06:42 PM IST
At stumps, India were 257 for 6 in reply to England's massive first innings score of 578 with 122 runs still needed to avoid the follow-on after Pant (91 off 88 balls) and Cheteshwar Pujara (73 off 143 balls) added 119 runs for the fifth wicket.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anil Kumble and Gautam Gambhir(Reuters)
Anil Kumble and Gautam Gambhir(Reuters)
cricket

'Greatest match-winner India ever had': Gambhir hails Kumble

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 04:06 PM IST
In a video shared by BCCI on Twitter, Gautam Gambhir replied: "The greatest match-winner India ever had! Take a bow, legend! Anil Kumble."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sachin Tendulkar had tweeted on farmers' protest. (Getty Images)
Sachin Tendulkar had tweeted on farmers' protest. (Getty Images)
cricket

Tendulkar should be careful about speaking on farmers: Sharad Pawar

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 02:57 PM IST
  • NCP president Sharad Pawar said cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar should be more careful while speaking on farmers' issues.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dom Bess and England celebrate the wicket of Virat Kohli. (BCCI)
Dom Bess and England celebrate the wicket of Virat Kohli. (BCCI)
cricket

'No one saw this coming': Sunil Gavaskar reacts to India's response with the bat

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 02:43 PM IST
  • India vs England: India were reduced to 73/4 before Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant hit half-centuries to rebuild the innings.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Joe Root takes a brilliant catch to dismiss Ajinkya Rahane(Screengrab/Twitter)
Joe Root takes a brilliant catch to dismiss Ajinkya Rahane(Screengrab/Twitter)
cricket

'Can walk on waters': Twitter explodes after Joe Root's stunning catch

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 06:44 PM IST
Joe Root took a one-handed catch to dismiss Ajinkya Rahane on Day 3 of India vs England Test in Chennai. Here’s how Twitter reacted to Joe Root’s stunning catch.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Stand I, J and K will be operational again.(TNCA/Twitter)
Stand I, J and K will be operational again.(TNCA/Twitter)
cricket

Shut since 2012, Chepauk to finally opens its three stands to spectators

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 01:37 PM IST
The three stands were sealed after the 2011 World Cup owing to various issues.
READ FULL STORY
Close
R Ashwin had a long day in the office. (BCCI)
R Ashwin had a long day in the office. (BCCI)
cricket

With 53.1 overs, R Ashwin bowls his longest in a Test inning

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 12:28 PM IST
  • India vs England: India's premier off-spinner bowled 55.1 overs, the most he's bowled in an innings of a Test match.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wasim Jaffer and Kuldeep Yadav
Wasim Jaffer and Kuldeep Yadav
cricket

Wasim Jaffer shares a heartwarming message for Kuldeep Yadav

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 12:08 PM IST
Wasim Jaffer advised Kuldeep Yadav, who last played a Test match for India back in January 2019, not to lose hope and keep believing in his abilities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India head coach (R) congratulates England captain Joe Root for his double hundred(Screengrab/BCCI video)
India head coach (R) congratulates England captain Joe Root for his double hundred(Screengrab/BCCI video)
cricket

WATCH: Ravi Shastri congratulates Joe Root for his record double ton

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:31 AM IST
In a video shared by BCCI on its official Twitter handle, Shastri can be seen going up to Root to say a few words and compliment the England skipper for scoring his fifth double ton.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP