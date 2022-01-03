'Was told by PCB if we don't want to play, fine': Mohammad Hafeez opens up on ‘biggest disappointment & hurt of career’

Veteran cricketer Mohammad Hafeez on Monday announced retirement from international cricket. The 41-year-old all-rounder drew curtains on his illustrious career after taking part in 55 Tests, 218 ODIs, and 119 T20Is for Pakistan.

Addressing the media after announcing his decision, Hafeez revealed that the “biggest disappointment” of his career was Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) allowing cricketers who were charged of match-fixing to represent the country. He asserted that a player charged of corruption should never be allowed to play.

My journey of pride representing 🇵🇰 came to an end & i m proudly retiring from international cricket with great satisfaction & joy. Thank u all for 18 years of support. Maintaining highest level of pride & dignity always is my most valuable achievement. Pakistan 🇵🇰 Zindabad — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) January 3, 2022

"To me, the biggest disappointment and hurt of my career was when I and Azhar Ali took a principled stand on this issue, but we were told by the board chairman that if we don't want to play, fine, but the concerned player will play," Hafeez told reporters in Lahore earlier in the day.

He also mentioned that his retirement decision was not influenced by PCB chairman Ramiz Raja's remarks. The former Pakistan cricketer had earlier advised him and Shoaib Malik to retire from international cricket.

“No, I had started thinking about my retirement since the 2019 World Cup but my wife and some well wishers convinced me to carry on. But I had started thinking about since then.”

"As far as what Ramiz said or felt that is his opinion and I have always respected critics and my way has been to go out on the field and give reply to them. I have no hard feelings towards anyone in the board," said Hafeez, before adding he is retiring from international cricket without any regrets.

Hafeez hoped that his decision will set an example for others to follow, urging a player should retire gracefully.

"I took this decision because I want to set a new and positive precedent for others to follow. Players must retire gracefully, at the right time with respect, and after taking the board into confidence," said the all-rounder.

