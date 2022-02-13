Mumbai Indians full squad after 2 days of IPL 2022 auction

Mumbai Indians, the five-time winners of the Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy, remained silent through major part of the two-day mega auction for the 2022 season of the IPL, but came storming back late on Sunday to complete their squad of 25 members.

Having picked Ishan Kishan for a whopping INR 15.25 crore on the opening day of the mega event in Bengaluru, Mumbai did not place any strong bids throughout the first half of the second day of the auction before splurging INR 8 crore to rope in England pace sensation Jofra Archer, hence bolstering their bowling attack that already has Jasprit Bumrah. However, owing to injury issues, Archer will not be playing in this edition of the tournament but has already made himself available for 2023 and 2024 season.

"Jofra has been a player Mahela gave his first professional debut to and since then we have been thinking about them as a pair. So happy that we got them together. Although he is going to play next year, we are very happy to have Jofra and Bumrah make a lethal pair for our bowling attack,” franchise owner Akash Ambani told Star Sports on Sunday.

IPL 2022 Auction Highlights

Soon after buying Archer, Mumbai broke free to rope in finisher Tim David for INR 8.25 crore, another England pacer in Tymal Mills, for INR 1.5 crore and Australian fast bowler Riley Meredith for INR 1 crore.

Having retained four and bought four players on day 1 of the auction, Mumbai added 10 more to the list on Sunday, all of which came in the post-lunch accelerated session of the auction.

Mumbai Indians (MI) Squad

Retained Players – Rohit Sharma (INR 16 Crore), Jasprit Bumrah (INR 12 Crore), Suryakumar Yadav (INR 8 Crore), and Kieron Pollard (INR 6 Crore)

Players Bought – Ishan Kishan (INR 15.25 Crore), Dewald Brevis (INR 3 Crore), Basil Thampi (INR 30 lakh), Murugan Ashwin (INR 1.60 Crore), Jaydev Unadkat (INR 1.3 Crore), Mayank Markande (INR 65 lakh), N Tilak Varma (INR 1.7 Crore), Sanjay Yadav (INR 50 lakh), Jofra Archer (INR 8 Crore), Daniel Sams (INR 2.6 Crore), Tymal Mills (INR 1.5 Crore), Tim David (INR 8.25 Crore), Riley Meredith (INR 1 Crore), Mohammad Arshad Khan (INR 20 lakh), Anmolpreet Singh (INR 20 lakh), Ramandeep Singh (INR 20 lakh), Rahul Buddhi (INR 20 lakh), Hrithik Shokeen (INR 20 lakh), Arjun Tendulkar (INR 30 lakh), Aryan Juyal (INR 20 lakh), Fabian Allen (INR 75 lakh).