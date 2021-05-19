‘Not just one good performance will bring him back’: Pravin Amre explains how Prithvi Shaw can return to the Indian team

Prithvi Shaw had a terrific outing in the Indian Premier League 2021. Playing for Delhi Capitals, the opener smashed 308 runs in 8 matches at a strike rate of 166.49. He was placed fourth on the leading run-getter’s list before the tournament was postponed due to rising cases of Covid-19 in its bio bubble. Despite performing well with the bat, Shaw wasn’t picked for India’s upcoming tour of England which comprises the World Test Championship final and a five-match Tests series against the hosts starting in the month of August.

DC assistant coach Pravin Amre, who observed the youngster closely during the tournament, believes that it won’t be easy for Shaw to gain his spot back in the Indian Test setup. Speaking in an interview with CricketNext, Amre stated that the 21-year-old batsman needs to remain consistent and score runs in the domestic circuit to get back into the Indian team.

“He is a skilled player, he can play any format. There is going to be competition for places in the Indian team, which did well in Australia. It is not going to be easy for Prithvi. Not just one good performance will bring him back to the Indian team. You need to be consistent. Prithvi had a good Vijay Hazare Trophy, followed it with a good IPL. And then he needs a good domestic season to get back into the Indian team,” Amre was quoted as saying.

Amre further stated that Shaw is aware of the fact that he needs to work harder to get back his spot in the Indian dressing room. The DC assistant coach added that he has asked the young batsman to aim at scoring runs wherever he is playing.

“He is aware of that. Everyone was hopeful that after the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the way he batted in IPL, he would be in the reckoning for the Indian team. I told him, whatever is in his hands, he should focus on that. His goal should be to score runs wherever he is playing,” Amre concluded.