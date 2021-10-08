PCB to receive blank cheque if Pakistan can beat India at T20 World Cup

Stressing on the need of a flourishing cricket culture in Pakistan, the PCB has a golden opportunity to strengthen its finances if the Pakistan cricket team is able to defeat India at the T20 World Cup on October 24 in Dubai. PCB chairman Ramiz Raja informed that he was approached by an investor who has promised him a blank cheque if Pakistan can register their first win over India at the upcoming T20 World Cup tie.

"PCB runs 50 per cent on the funding of ICC. 90 per cent of funding to ICC comes from India. I’m afraid that if India stopped funding ICC, then PCB might collapse because PCB gives zero per cent funding to ICC," Cricket Pakistan quoted Raja as saying.

"I am determined to make Pakistan cricket strong. One strong investor told me that a blank cheque is ready for the PCB if Pakistan beats India in the upcoming T20 World Cup."

With the country of Pakistan devoid of international cricket for a several years, the PCB had hopes with the scheduled series against New Zealand and England. However, with both teams pulling out of their respective tours have placed the board in a limbo, with finances expected to take a hit post the tour abandonment. Raja has definite plans in place and is adamant to hit the ground running in order to secure the financial prospects of the board and Pakistan cricket in general.

"If our cricket economy is strong, we won’t be used and then binned by teams like England and New Zealand. Best cricket team and best cricket economy are two big challenges. We have increased salaries of domestic cricketers by hundred thousand rupees as we want to ensure that they earn at least four million rupees every year. PCB is also looking for sponsors in this regard."