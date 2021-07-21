Rahul Dravid gives impeccable speech in dressing room after India's win in 2nd ODI, BCCI shares video

Rahul Dravid gave an incredible speech in the dressing room after India came back from a difficult situation to pull off a stunning win in the second ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo. BCCI shared the video of post-match scenes in the Indian dressing room, where Dravid was addressing all the young Indian cricketers.

Dravid said it was a fantastic effort to beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets but he wouldn’t have minded had India lost this match. The fight that India showed towards the end, is what mattered the most to him.

“We obviously finished on the right side of the result… It was fantastic. Even if we did not finish on the right side, it’s the fight that was absolutely important. Well done to all of you,” Dravid said in a video shared by the BCCI on its Twitter handle.

Also Read | Dravid rushes from dressing room to dugout to pass on a message for Chahar

Deepak Chahar was the star of the night for India. After picking up two important wickets with the ball, he remained unbeaten on 69 off 82 balls and stitched an unbroken 84-run stand with Bhuvneshwar Kumar (19*) for the eighth wicket after India were reduced to 193 for 7, while chasing 276 for victory. India, in the end, won the match with five balls to spare.

But Dravid said it was not the time to talk about individual performances. The former India captain and head coach for the Sri Lanka tour instead hailed it as a team effort.

VIDEO: SL head coach and captain involved in heated argument after loss to India

“It’s not the time to talk about individual performances. We will talk about that in our meetings, when we analyse everything. But when you look at the whole game, it was a really good team performance. There were so many performances right across in our bowling, batting even at the start obviously the batters in the end finished it off. It was a fantastic team performance,” Dravid added.

From raw emotions to Rahul Dravid's stirring dressing room speech 🗣️🗣️@28anand & @ameyatilak go behind the scenes to get you reactions from #TeamIndia's 🇮🇳 thrilling win over Sri Lanka in Colombo 🔥 👌 #SLvIND



DO NOT MISS THIS!



Full video 🎥 👇https://t.co/j2NjZwZLkk pic.twitter.com/iQMPOudAmw — BCCI (@BCCI) July 21, 2021





Dravid added that he knew Sri Lanka were going to come back hard after losing the first ODI but he was proud that India responded like champions to the challenge thrown at them by the hosts.

“We said that they were going to respond. We have to respect the opposition. They responded and we responded back like a champion team. With our backs to the wall, we found a way to win. Proud of all of you, very well done,” Dravid added.