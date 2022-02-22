'Rohit Sharma should learn...': Virat Kohli's childhood coach's advice for India captain

Rohit Sharma has enjoyed an enviable start to his tenure as India's full-time captain. After leading India to a cleansweep over New Zealand in a T20I series, Rohit returned from injury to lead India to 3-0 wins over West Indies in an ODI and T20I series at home.

However, Rohit is yet to lead the team in away conditions since taking over from Virat Kohli and it is yet to be seen how he will perform as captain of the Indian Test team. Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has said that while it is nice to see the two players working with each other during matches, he feels that Rohit should avoid getting angry at his place during matches on the field.

“Rohit Sharma is considered a cool captain, but we have seen him get angry on the field lately. He must learn to not express his anger at his teammates in public. If someone makes a mistake, then he needs to make them understand in a calmer way,” Rajkumar said on the Youtube channel Khelneeti.

Rohit was seen losing his cool on multiple occasions during West Indies' tour of India. He kicked the ball in frustration when Bhuvneshwar Kumar dropped an straightforward catch during the second T20I and could also be seen having an animated discussion with the struggling Ishan Kishan during the first T20I.

The West Indies series marked the first time that Kohli played an ODI and T20I series under Rohit. Kohli stepped down as India's T20I captain after the T20 World Cup last year and was sacked as ODI captain shortly thereafter. He also resigned from Test captaincy after India's 2-1 defeat in South Africa and Rohit was announced as the new skipper ahead of India's two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

“It's good to see Rohit and Virat working together. We have seen this in the past as well when Kohli was the captain. He used to field in the deep during the death overs and MS Dhoni was handling things in the middle,” he said.