Sophie Devine to lead New Zealand squad at Women's T20 WC

It would be Sophie's ninth straight appearance at the Women's T20 World Cup. The 35-year-old will look ahead to lifting the trophy that has eluded the side since they finished runners-up in 2009 and 2010.

The squad also includes many experienced star players, such as Suzie Bates, Lea Tahuhu, Amelia Kerr, and Maddy Green. Devine and Bates have appeared at every Women's T20 World Cup edition.

Rosemary Mair, who missed the tour of England in July with a back injury, has been added to the squad for more strength to the pace attack. Jess Kerr, Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe, and Molly Penfold are the other players in the pace department.

Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, and Fran Jonas add variety to the spin attack for UAE conditions.

While announcing the squad, New Zealand head coach Ben Sawyer said that they have an excellent mix of experience and youth and are well-placed to perform well at the T20 World Cup.

"Congratulations to all of the players named in this squad, it's a significant achievement to be selected to represent your country at a World Cup. I'm really pleased with this squad, I think these are our best 15 players to adapt to what will likely be varied conditions," Sawyer was quoted by ICC as saying.

Sawyer said it was a tremendous effort for Devine and Bates to win selection yet again and added that the duo will lead from the front.

"Soph and Suze have a huge amount of tournament experience from World Cups to franchise leagues, so we'll certainly be leaning on that knowledge in what's going to be a pretty intense competition," he added.

New Zealand have been placed in the Group A alongside Australia, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka in the Women's T20 World Cup. The tournament will kick off on October.

The Kiwis play warm-up games against South Africa and England ahead of the main tournament.

New Zealand squad: Sophie Devine , Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

