 South Africa open up 239-run lead over Windies
Saturday, Aug 17, 2024
New Delhi
South Africa open up 239-run lead over Windies

Reuters |
Aug 17, 2024 03:28 AM IST

CRICKET-TEST-WIN-ZAF/:Cricket-South Africa open up 239-run lead over Windies

Aug 16 - South Africa built a 239-run lead over the West Indies after the second day of the second test in Georgetown on Friday to take the upper hand in their bid to win the two-test series.

The South Africans were 223-5 at the close, looking to build an imposing advantage after two low-scoring first innings.

Opener Aiden Markram and Kyle Verreynne scored half centuries for the touring side on a tense and sweltering day.

There was none of the carnage of the opening day when 17 wickets fell with South Africa bowled out for 160 before the West Indies wobbled to 97-7.

Friday’s play still provided several swings of fortune, however, as Jason Holder’s unbeaten 54 helped the West Indies add 47 more runs before being dismissed for 144, a 16-run deficit.

South Africa made a positive start when Markram and Tony de Zorzi put together a 79-run opening stand before the latter was caught behind off Jayden Seales for 39.

Markram was trapped lbw to spinner Gudakesh Modie for 51, precipitating a mini collapse for South Africa as their next three wickets fell for 19 runs.

Seales had Tristan Stubbs caught behind for 24 and bowled David Bedingham for a duck.

Verreynne and Wiaan Mulder steadied the innings with an unbeaten 84-run sixth-wicket partnership, the biggest stand of the series and they will resume with Verreynne on 50 and Mulder 34.

The first test in Trinidad was heavily affected by rain and ended in a draw.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

New Delhi
Saturday, August 17, 2024
